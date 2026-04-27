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Prophet arrested for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire after break-up

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:13 - 27 April 2026
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A prophet in Assin South has been arrested over an alleged arson attack on his ex-partner’s home, leaving her and her children displaced as investigations continue.
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  • Police in Assin South have arrested Mark Dzimah over allegations he set fire to his ex-partner’s home, according to Crime Check Foundation.

  • The victim, Joyce Akomaning, says she ended the relationship due to abuse and believes the attack was retaliation; the fire destroyed her home and livelihood.

  • The suspect denies the allegations and is on bail as investigations continue, while the victim calls for justice and support after losing everything.

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Police in the Assin South District of the Central Region have arrested a prophet, over allegations that he set fire to his former partner’s residence, leaving her and her children displaced.

According to reports from Crime Check Foundation, the suspect, Mark Dzimah, founder and leader of Christ Pentecostal Church, was apprehended following claims that he orchestrated the attack at Abura Kwaduagya.

READ ALSO: Kasoa pastor who ‘insulted’ Mahama arrested for alleged threats against Vice-President and First Lady

Confirming the development, District Police Commander Robert Kyeremeh said investigations are ongoing, adding that the suspect has denied the allegations but will be arraigned before court once inquiries are concluded.

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The victim, a 47-year-old seamstress Joyce Akomaning,said she ended her relationship with the suspect in a bid to escape what she described as persistent physical and emotional abuse.

She believes the fire attack was a retaliatory act following the breakup.The incident reportedly occurred around 9:00 p.m., completely destroying her single-room residence and wiping out her belongings.

“I have lost everything,” she said.

READ ALSO: Police arrest man after finding powdered human skull, heart, eyeballs inside commercial bus

The Ghana National Fire Service responded from Abura Dunkwa, but were unable to save the structure due to the narrow layout of the settlement, which hindered access.

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Ms. Akomaning and her 2 children are currently without a home and are relying on the support of friends for shelter.

It’s been 2 months since the incident, and she has expressed frustration over what she describes as the slow pace of investigations, urging authorities to expedite the process to ensure justice is served.

She is also appealing to the public and humanitarian organisations for assistance to rebuild her life and restore her livelihood.

READ ALSO: Police officers reject GH¢200k bribe, arrest bishop and accomplice over fake currency

Items lost in the fire include:

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  • Three industrial sewing machines, which served as her main source of income

  • Television sets and other electronic appliances

  • Cash and essential personal documents

  • School materials belonging to her children

Police say the case remains under active investigation, with the suspect currently on bail pending further action.

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