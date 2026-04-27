Champions League: PSG vs Bayern Munich preview, team news, key stats, line-ups & prediction

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals deliver a huge showdown on Tuesday night as Paris Saint-Germain welcome Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their blockbuster clash.

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PSG head into the match in strong form after a dominant quarter-final display against Liverpool FC, winning 4-0 on aggregate. Luis Enrique’s side have looked dangerous in Europe, winning four consecutive Champions League matches while scoring 12 goals in the process. The French champions are also closing in on another Ligue 1 title and remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, arrive in Paris full of confidence after knocking out Real Madrid in the last round. The Bundesliga champions have been excellent under coach Vincent Kompany and are currently on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions. Bayern are determined to win their first Champions League title since 2020.

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Team News

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Nuno Mendes (PSG)

PSG could welcome back Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes after recent injury concerns. Midfielder Vitinha remains a doubt, although Fabian Ruiz has returned and is expected to feature. Key attacking threats such as Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are set to start.

Bayern will be without Kompany on the touchline due to suspension. Injured trio Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof, and Sven Ulreich are unavailable. However, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano are expected to return. Harry Kane remains Bayern’s biggest threat after scoring 53 goals this season.

Key Stats

Bayern have won five of their last six meetings with PSG.

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PSG have scored 12 goals in their last four Champions League matches.

Bayern are unbeaten in nine straight games.

Harry Kane is aiming to score in a sixth consecutive Champions League match.

Head to Head

Harry Kane

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Matches played - 15

PSG wins - 9

Bayern Wins - 6

Draws - 0

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Probable Line-Ups

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; and Kane

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Prediction

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Harry Kane | Photo via IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

Both teams have elite attacking quality, so goals are expected in Paris. PSG’s home support could give them an edge, but Bayern’s experience and strong recent form make them difficult to beat.