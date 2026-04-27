FIFA to increase World Cup prize money and fees for all 48 teams

FIFA is set to boost prize money and participation fees for the 48 countries competing at the upcoming World Cup, as preparations for the expanded global tournament gather momentum.

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The decision follows ongoing discussions between FIFA and national football associations aimed at strengthening financial support for participating teams ahead of the competition.

The proposed adjustments are expected to be approved at the FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver on April 28, 2026, with final confirmation anticipated during the FIFA Congress on April 30.

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Earlier, FIFA announced a record-breaking prize pool of $727 million, with each participating nation guaranteed at least $10.5 million. The tournament winners are expected to earn up to $50 million in prize money.

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Since then, negotiations have continued over additional funding to help teams manage rising costs, including travel, logistics, and taxation, particularly with the tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Some European football associations, working through UEFA, reportedly pushed for increased financial support, citing the higher expenses associated with the expanded 48-team format.

However, FIFA sources maintain that the planned increase is part of internal financial planning driven by projected tournament revenues rather than external pressure.

FIFA expects to generate over $11 billion from the 2026 World Cup, which will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has consistently defended the organisation’s financial model, stating that all revenue generated is reinvested into global football development.

The revised funding plan also follows reports that FIFA has reduced its World Cup operational budget by more than $100 million as part of wider cost-cutting measures at its Miami headquarters.