Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi marries long-time partner [Video]

Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has tied the knot with his long-time partner, Perihan Kirli, in a private and intimate wedding ceremony held in Kusadasi.

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The ceremony took place in the scenic coastal resort town of Kusadasi along the Aegean Sea. The event was deliberately low-key, with only close family members and a small group of invited guests in attendance.

The couple exchanged vows in a serene waterfront setting, reflecting their preference for privacy despite Ati-Zigi’s rising profile in international football.

Local reports indicate that the ceremony was officiated by Kusadasi mayor Omer Gunel, adding a special local significance to the occasion.

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Ati-Zigi currently plays for the Swiss side FC St Gallen, where he has built a strong reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Swiss Super League since joining in 2020.

The 29-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the club across all competitions, earning praise for his reflexes, leadership, and composure under pressure.