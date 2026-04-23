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Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi marries long-time partner [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:03 - 23 April 2026
Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi marries long-time partner
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Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has tied the knot with his long-time partner, Perihan Kirli, in a private and intimate wedding ceremony held in Kusadasi.

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The ceremony took place in the scenic coastal resort town of Kusadasi along the Aegean Sea. The event was deliberately low-key, with only close family members and a small group of invited guests in attendance.

The couple exchanged vows in a serene waterfront setting, reflecting their preference for privacy despite Ati-Zigi’s rising profile in international football.

Local reports indicate that the ceremony was officiated by Kusadasi mayor Omer Gunel, adding a special local significance to the occasion.

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Ati-Zigi currently plays for the Swiss side FC St Gallen, where he has built a strong reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Swiss Super League since joining in 2020.

The 29-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the club across all competitions, earning praise for his reflexes, leadership, and composure under pressure.

On the international stage, he remains a key player for the Ghana national football team, with close to 30 caps. He has featured in major tournaments including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and multiple Africa Cup of Nations editions.

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