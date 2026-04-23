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Carlos Queiroz retains 3 key Ghana coaching staff for the 2026 World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:38 - 23 April 2026
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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has confirmed that key members of the national team’s technical team will remain in place as he begins preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Speaking at his official unveiling at the Alisa Hotel, Queiroz revealed that assistant coach Desmond Offei, goalkeeper trainer Fatawu Dauda, and high-performance coach John Paintsil will all continue in their roles.

The decision ensures continuity within the Black Stars setup, as several members of the previous technical team under Otto Addo are retained to support the new head coach.

Queiroz, one of football’s most experienced managers, has previously coached elite clubs and national teams, including Real Madrid CF, Manchester United, the Portugal national team, and the Iran national team.

His World Cup experience is extensive. He guided South Africa to qualification for the 2002 tournament, led Portugal to the knockout stages in 2010, and managed Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

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He has also held coaching roles with Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar, adding significant international depth to his résumé.

Queiroz is expected to begin immediate preparations ahead of the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026, across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Ghana will begin their group-stage campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in what promises to be a highly competitive group.

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