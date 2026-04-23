Carlos Queiroz: Black Stars job is the biggest challenge of my career

New Ghana national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz has described his appointment as the toughest challenge of his managerial journey, declaring his readiness to lead Ghana on the global stage.

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The experienced Portuguese tactician made this known during his official unveiling at the Alisa Hotel, where he addressed the media ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ghana will be making its fifth appearance at the World Cup, with the tournament set to be hosted across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Queiroz takes charge at a crucial moment as the team prepares to compete against some of the world’s top footballing nations.

Speaking at the event, the former Real Madrid manager emphasised the magnitude of the task ahead and his determination to succeed.

"This is the biggest challenge of my entire career, and I am ready for that. I will bring you 40 years of my knowledge and experience."

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Queiroz further assured Ghanaians that he is fully committed to applying his decades of experience to guide the Black Stars toward a successful campaign.