Failed IVFs, treatments and prayers: Gifty Anti shares ‘scary’ journey to having her first child at 47

Gifty Anti opens up about her emotional fertility journey, failed IVF attempts, treatments, and prayers before having her first child at age 47.

Gifty Anti shares her emotional journey to motherhood, revealing she had her first child at age 47 after failed IVF attempts.

She describes the process as “scary”, highlighting multiple treatments, prayers, and medical intervention before success.

The broadcaster reflects on her fertility struggles, including considering adoption before eventually conceiving through treatment.

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Ace journalist and women’s rights advocate, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared details of her journey to having her first child at age 47.

According to her, the journey from pregnancy to childbirth was “scary”, disclosing that she had failed in vitro fertilisation (IVF) attempts and went through multiple treatments before successfully having her first child.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Oheneyere Gifty Anti said:

“I was scared. I remember my cousin wanted me to come to the US to come and have it because they had to put me on bed rest and water. I went through treatment, I’ve never lied about it.”

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Ace journalist and women’s rights advocate, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, and her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam. Image via adomonline.com

She added that she underwent multiple treatments during the process:

“It didn’t happen naturally, I had to go through treatment, I did IVF, and I had failed IVFs before this one worked. I had to go through treatment and I have the scars to show for it.”

Gifty Anti further stated:

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“I wanted a child, I prayed and I told God that listen, if it doesn’t happen, I’m going to adopt a child. Then at a point I met Dr Paddy Ayitey, he said, ‘Gifty, your womb is fine, let’s try.’ We tried, and by the grace of God it happened.”

Her statement highlights the emotional, physical, and spiritual challenges many women face in their fertility journeys, while also offering hope through persistence and faith.