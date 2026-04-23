'I am a winning coach' – Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz tells Ghanaians ahead of World Cup
New Ghana national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz has made a bold declaration about his ambitions, insisting he is fully focused on delivering results at the highest level.
The experienced Portuguese tactician was appointed by the Ghana Football Association to lead Ghana into the FIFA World Cup 2026 following the departure of Otto Addo, who guided the team through qualification.
Speaking during his official unveiling at the Alisa Hotel, Queiroz addressed the media with confidence, outlining his mindset ahead of the global tournament.
"I am a winning coach."
Queiroz brings a wealth of international experience, having led multiple national teams on the world stage.
His managerial résumé includes World Cup appearances with South Africa (2002), Portugal (2010), and Iran (2014, 2018, 2022)—a remarkable record spanning different football cultures and competitive environments.
Now tasked with guiding Ghana at the Mundial, the veteran coach is determined to translate that experience into positive results for the Black Stars as they prepare to compete against top opposition.
Ghana have been drawn into Group L, where they will face England, Croatia, and Panama. The Black Stars will open their campaign on June 17 against Panama, before taking on England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.
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