Carlos Queiroz: 'There is no defensive or attacking coach in modern football' | Photo via Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz: 'There is no defensive or attacking coach in modern football' | Photo via Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz: 'There is no defensive or attacking coach in modern football'

Newly appointed Ghana national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz has dismissed the traditional labels of “defensive” and “attacking” coaching, insisting that modern football is defined by results rather than style.

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The former Real Madrid, Egypt national football team, and Iran national football team manager has often been characterised as a defensively minded coach, widely recognised for his tactical discipline and structured approach to the game.

However, speaking during his official unveiling at the Alisa Hotel on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Queiroz rejected that perception, emphasising a results-driven philosophy.

"In modern football there is no defence for attacking coaches. The minimum that the Ghana national team expects from May is to win. I am a winning coach."

The experienced tactician made it clear that his primary objective is to deliver success for Ghana, regardless of stylistic labels, as he prepares the team for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Ghana will be making its fifth appearance at the global tournament, which will be hosted across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Queiroz assumes leadership at a pivotal moment, with the Black Stars aiming to compete strongly against elite international opposition.