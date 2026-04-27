Spoilt bottles of juice and yoghurt after power outages in Kumasi, as small business owners continue to bear the brunt of ongoing dumsor.

Spoilt bottles of juice and yoghurt after power outages in Kumasi, as small business owners continue to bear the brunt of ongoing dumsor.

Business owner left in heavy debt after losing over 300 bottles of juice to dumsor (watch)

A Kumasi-based entrepreneur has suffered major losses after power outages spoiled over 300 bottles of juice and yoghurt, highlighting the growing impact of dumsor on small businesses in Ghana.

A young entrepreneur in Kumasi lost over 300 bottles of juice and yoghurt due to persistent power outages.

The incident highlights the damaging impact of ongoing dumsor on small businesses that rely on constant electricity.

Authorities, including the Electricity Company of Ghana, attribute the outages to system upgrades and infrastructure challenges, though public frustration continues to grow.

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A young entrepreneur in Kumasi has suffered significant financial losses after more than 300 bottles of juice and yoghurt went bad due to persistent power outages in the area.

The incident, shared in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), highlights the growing impact of erratic electricity supply on small businesses across Ghana. The affected trader, who relies on refrigeration to preserve products, reportedly lost a large quantity of stock after prolonged and unannounced power cuts.

The development comes at a time when many parts of the country are experiencing intermittent outages, raising renewed concerns about the stability of power supply. In recent days, sections of the Ashanti Region, including Kumasi, have been affected by disruptions linked to infrastructure challenges and technical faults.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has acknowledged ongoing power interruptions in some areas, attributing them largely to system upgrades aimed at improving long-term reliability.

However, unplanned outages and incidents such as a recent fire at the GRIDCo substation in Akosombo have further worsened the situation, leading to widespread blackouts in parts of the country.

Across Ghana, the effects of these disruptions continue to ripple through households and businesses alike. Power outages, commonly referred to as dumsor, have historically caused damage to goods, disrupted economic activity, and placed financial strain on entrepreneurs who depend on consistent electricity supply.

While government officials maintain that the current outages are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure rather than a return to prolonged load shedding, public frustration is growing as many businesses report losses and operational setbacks.

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For small-scale entrepreneurs like the Kumasi trader, the consequences are immediate and costly, turning what should be daily sales into avoidable waste.