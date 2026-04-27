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ECG announces planned and emergency power outages on April 27- See affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:18 - 27 April 2026
ECG warns of power outages
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
ECG has announced power outages in Volta, Oti, and parts of Accra following a fire at the Akosombo GRIDCo substation and a technical fault at Dansoman.
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  • The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced power outages in the Volta and Oti Regions due to a fire at a Ghana Grid Company Limited substation at Akosombo.

  • Parts of Accra are also experiencing outages following a separate technical fault at Dansoman, with engineers working to restore supply.

  • ECG says power will be restored once the issues are resolved, as disruptions highlight ongoing challenges in Ghana’s power transmission system.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled and unplanned power outages affecting parts of the Volta and Oti Regions, as well as sections of Accra, following a fire outbreak at a key transmission facility and a separate technical fault.

READ ALSO: ECG announces planned maintenance today: See affected areas

In a series of public notices issued on April 27, 2026, ECG said the outages in the Volta and Oti Regions are linked to a fire incident at a substation operated by the Ghana Grid Company Limited at Akosombo.

According to the company, the fire has reduced power supply to the affected regions, forcing temporary load shedding between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm, with an earlier curtailment also recorded between 12:00 am and 6:00 am the same day.

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“Due to the fire outbreak at GRIDCo’s substation at Akosombo which has reduced power supply, power supply will be curtailed,” the statement said, adding that normal supply will resume once the technical challenge is resolved.

READ ALSO: ECG rejects power theft claims, blames faulty wiring as it assures dumsor will be over after upgrades

In a separate development, ECG reported outages in parts of Accra West Region due to a technical challenge at Dansoman.

The outages follow earlier reports of a fire incident at a GRIDCo installation near the Akosombo Dam, a critical node in Ghana’s power transmission network.

The incident has already forced Ghana to suspend electricity exports to some neighbouring countries as authorities prioritise domestic supply and grid stability.

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READ ALSO: Temporary blackouts to hit Greater Accra and Tema as ECG begins 5-day maintenance schedule

The disruptions at Akosombo are having widespread effects due to its central role in transmitting power across the country and beyond.

The company also assured the public that updates will be provided as work progresses, while affected customers await restoration timelines for their respective areas.

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