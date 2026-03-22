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ECG announces planned maintenance today: See affected areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:13 - 22 March 2026
Check areas to be affected by widespread ‘Dumsor’ today as ECG begins maintenance
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will cause temporary power outages in Accra East Region to improve service delivery

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According to the power distribution company, the exercise scheduled for today, Sunday, March 22 will begin from 10:00 am to 3:00pm in some areas.

The affected areas include; Baatsona, Teshie township, GREDA Estate, Teshie Nungua, Industries along the Spintex Road, Teshie Agblezaa, Manet Estate, Kotoku, Medie, Blue Skies, Hebron and surrounding areas.

READ ALSO: 44 Ghanaians rescued from suspected QNET scam in Nigeria after trafficking ordeal

Also, the company announced that a fault in its network has caused power outage in the Tema region. The affected areas are; Bankuman, Abonko, U-Compound, Naval Base and Quarters, Adjetey Ansah and surrounding areas.

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In a public notice, the company assured customers that their engineers are working assiduously to restore supply as soon as possible.

Planned outages are a routine part of network management by the Electricity Company of Ghana. The utility periodically carries out maintenance works on substations, transformers and distribution lines to improve service delivery and reduce the risk of unexpected blackouts.

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The ECG apologised for the inconvenience the exercise may cause and advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to make the necessary preparations during the maintenance period.

Planned maintenance from ECG forms part of ongoing efforts to improve service reliability and strengthen the power distribution infrastructure in the affected areas.

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