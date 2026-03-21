Advertisement

Jehovah's Witnessess revise policy to allow members use their own stored blood in surgeries

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:10 - 21 March 2026
Jehovah's Witnessess revise policy to allow members use their own stored blood in surgeries
Advertisement

Jehovah's Witnesses has updated its long-standing policy on blood transfusions, allowing members to use their own stored blood during certain medical procedures. This marks the first significant shift in the religion's stance after a 75-year prohibition on its members.

Advertisement

As reported by BBC, under the new guidance, members may have their own blood removed, stored, and later returned to their bodies during planned medical treatments, such as surgeries. However, the religious group still prohibits members from receiving blood donated by other people.

The change was announced by Gerrit Lösch, who said decisions about how personal blood is used in medical care should be made by individual believers.

Each Christian must decide for himself how his blood will be used in medical and surgical care, he said.

READ ALSO: Ghana to talk to Burkina Faso over tomato export ban

Advertisement

Jehovah’s Witnesses, known for their door-to-door evangelism, say their position on blood is based on biblical teachings that instruct followers to abstain from blood. A spokesperson for the group said the update does not change their core belief about the sanctity of blood.

The organisation reports about 144,000 members in the United Kingdom and around nine million worldwide.

Some former members have criticised the revision, arguing that it does not go far enough. They say the policy still limits members who may need life-saving transfusions from donated blood, especially in emergencies or serious illnesses such as cancer.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale donates $100,000, Stonebwoy pledges $101,000 to support Black Stars (Video)

The issue of blood transfusions among Jehovah’s Witnesses has also been debated in courts. In one case last year in Edinburgh, a judge allowed doctors to give a blood transfusion to a 14-year-old girl if her life was at risk following surgery, despite her refusal based on religious beliefs.

Advertisement

The policy update is expected to influence how members approach planned medical procedures, while discussions about the limits of the rule are likely to continue.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Mahama gives grants to 475 young entrepreneurs under Adwumawura Programme
News
21.03.2026
Mahama gives grants to 475 young entrepreneurs under Adwumawura Programme
ARCC declares 23rd to 31st March 2026 Ashanti Kente Week
Lifestyle
21.03.2026
ARCC declares 23rd to 31st March 2026 Ashanti Kente Week
Lincoln University to honour Mahama with doctorate for his distinguished leadership
News
21.03.2026
Lincoln University to honour Mahama with doctorate for his distinguished leadership
'I still don’t like Luis Suarez' - Mahama recounts 2010 World Cup emotions
Sports
21.03.2026
'I still don’t like Luis Suarez' - Mahama recounts 2010 World Cup emotions
Jehovah's Witnessess revise policy to allow members use their own stored blood in surgeries
News
21.03.2026
Jehovah's Witnessess revise policy to allow members use their own stored blood in surgeries
Ibrahim Mahama gives $5 million to help Ghana’s World Cup efforts
Sports
21.03.2026
Ibrahim Mahama gives $5 million to help Ghana’s World Cup efforts