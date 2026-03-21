Jehovah's Witnessess revise policy to allow members use their own stored blood in surgeries

Jehovah's Witnessess revise policy to allow members use their own stored blood in surgeries

Jehovah's Witnessess revise policy to allow members use their own stored blood in surgeries

Jehovah's Witnesses has updated its long-standing policy on blood transfusions, allowing members to use their own stored blood during certain medical procedures. This marks the first significant shift in the religion's stance after a 75-year prohibition on its members.

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As reported by BBC, under the new guidance, members may have their own blood removed, stored, and later returned to their bodies during planned medical treatments, such as surgeries. However, the religious group still prohibits members from receiving blood donated by other people.

The change was announced by Gerrit Lösch, who said decisions about how personal blood is used in medical care should be made by individual believers.

Each Christian must decide for himself how his blood will be used in medical and surgical care, he said.

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Jehovah’s Witnesses, known for their door-to-door evangelism, say their position on blood is based on biblical teachings that instruct followers to abstain from blood. A spokesperson for the group said the update does not change their core belief about the sanctity of blood.

The organisation reports about 144,000 members in the United Kingdom and around nine million worldwide.

Some former members have criticised the revision, arguing that it does not go far enough. They say the policy still limits members who may need life-saving transfusions from donated blood, especially in emergencies or serious illnesses such as cancer.

The issue of blood transfusions among Jehovah’s Witnesses has also been debated in courts. In one case last year in Edinburgh, a judge allowed doctors to give a blood transfusion to a 14-year-old girl if her life was at risk following surgery, despite her refusal based on religious beliefs.

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