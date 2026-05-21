I don’t believe in the saying ‘forgive and forget' - Mr. Beautiful (VIDEO)

Popular Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful has sparked debate after sharing his views on the phrase “forgive and forget”, describing the expression as meaningless in real life.

Mr Beautiful says he does not believe in the phrase “forgive and forget”, describing it as “stupid”.

The Kumawood actor explained that although he forgives people, he never forgets offences committed against him.

According to Mr Beautiful, remembering past betrayals helps him make better decisions about people in his life.

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Speaking during an interview on Okukuseku Talk Show hosted by Emelia Brobbey, the actor, whose real name is Clement Bonney, explained that while he believes in forgiving people, he does not think forgetting painful experiences is wise.

According to Mr Beautiful, people’s behaviour can change depending on circumstances, which is why he chooses to remember every wrong done to him.

He stated;

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Emelia, I don’t believe in forgive and forget. That saying is stupid to me. I can forgive you, but I will never forget what you did

Actor, Mr Beautiful

The actor further argued that forgetting offences makes people vulnerable to repeated betrayal and poor judgement.

He added;

Anyone who forgives and forgets is being careless. You should forgive, but never forget

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Mr Beautiful explained that he intentionally keeps memories of past betrayals and disappointments because they help him make decisions about the people he allows into his life.

He said;

Every person who has offended me in this life, I’ve kept it locked in my memory. It actually helps me because whenever I reflect on those things, they guide the decisions I make

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