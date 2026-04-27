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Chief invokes curses on illegal miners with sugar bread over pollution of River Tano (video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:46 - 27 April 2026
Priest seen invoking curses
A viral video shows a traditional priest invoking curses on illegal miners over water pollution, sparking debate as concerns over galamsey and environmental destruction intensify in Ghana.
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  • A traditional priest has invoked curses on individuals involved in illegal mining (galamsey), performing rituals in a viral video to call for punishment against those destroying water bodies.

  • The ritual targeted not only miners but also alleged facilitators, including land sellers, financiers, and officials linked to the activity.

  • While the exact location remains unconfirmed, the incident has reignited concerns over environmental destruction and the growing frustration driving communities to spiritual interventions.

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A traditional priest has invoked curses on all individuals involved in illegal mining along the River Tano, in a dramatic response to the continued pollution of one of Ghana’s major water bodies.

READ ALSO: ECG rejects power theft claims, blames faulty wiring as it assures dumsor will be over after upgrades

In a video circulating on social media, the priest is seen performing rituals at the riverside, calling on the spirits of the river to punish those responsible for the environmental destruction.

In the video, he used a loaf of bread, where he throwing it into the water as he pronounced curses on a wide range of actors linked to illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey.

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The curses, according to the ritual, extended beyond the miners themselves to include individuals who allegedly facilitated the activity, including those who sold land, officials, financiers, and others believed to be complicit.

The act has quickly gained attention online, where netizens are reacting to the video.

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While the government have in recent years intensified operations against illegal mining, but galamsey, which has long been a menace to the environment, continues to threaten our water bodies.

The priest’s actions reflect a growing sense of frustration among some communities, where traditional and spiritual measures are increasingly being used alongside formal state interventions to combat illegal mining.

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