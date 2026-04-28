Dumsor triggers water crisis in Accra and Tema

Water shortages hit Accra and Tema as Ghana Water Limited blames unstable power supply and operational challenges at Kpong intake, with efforts underway to restore supply.

Ghana Water Limited says unstable electricity supply is disrupting water production, causing shortages across Accra and Tema.

Additional challenges at the Kpong intake, worsened by heavy rains near Akosombo, have reduced raw water flow.

GWL is working with Volta River Authority, GRIDCo, and Electricity Company of Ghana to restore stable power and normal water supply.

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Residents in parts of Accra and Tema are grappling with water shortages as unstable electricity supply continues to disrupt operations at key treatment facilities, according to Ghana Water Limited.

In a press release issued on Monday, 27th April, the company said the ongoing challenges are largely due to power supply issues affecting its plants and pumping systems.

“The primary cause of the current disruptions is the ongoing instability in power supply to the Water Treatment Plants and associated Booster Stations,” GWL stated.

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The company explained that its operations are heavily reliant on electricity, noting that every stage of water production, from treatment to distribution, depends on stable power.

“The treatment process, pumping systems, transmission facilities, and booster stations all require stable and continuous power supply, any interruption or fluctuation in power supply directly affects our ability to produce and distribute water,” the statement added.

GWL also revealed that the situation has been compounded by an unusual surge of aquatic weeds at the Kpong intake point, which serves as a major water source.

According to the company, recent heavy rains around the Akosombo area have increased the volume of weeds, leading to clogging and restricting water abstraction.

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“The recent heavy rains, have significantly worsened the situation, leading to unusually large volumes of weeds, increased clogging of intake screens,” GWL noted.

The company says technical teams are working around the clock to clear the weeds and maintain operations, while also engaging key institutions including the Volta River Authority, Ghana Grid Company Limited, and the Electricity Company of Ghana to stabilize power supply.

Despite these efforts, the combined impact of power instability and operational challenges has led to intermittent and reduced water supply across several communities.

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GWL has assured the public that efforts are underway to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.

“We sincerely apologize… and assure the public that every effort is being made to restore normal water supply,” the company said.