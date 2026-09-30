FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

The future of Black Stars coach is in God’s hands and results – Carlos Queiroz

arlos Queiroz says his future as Black Stars coach is in the hands of God, the GFA and results after Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia.

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says his future with the Ghana national team will ultimately depend on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), God and the team’s results.

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The Portuguese coach made the comments while responding to calls for his resignation following Ghana’s disappointing 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The defeat was Ghana’s second consecutive loss in Group C after the Black Stars opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

Despite mounting pressure over his position, Queiroz insisted that resigning would be the easiest response to the setback and said he does not believe his departure would solve the wider problems facing Ghanaian football.

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Addressing calls for him to step down, Queiroz said the decision ultimately belongs to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

“Well, when we have a result like this, the option to resign is the easiest solution. If you believe that with the coach resigning you can change the situation of football in Ghana, I will be the first one to resign. I don't have that belief.

“But that is a decision for the board of the Federation to analyse and decide with me. The future of one coach is always in the hands of God and the results.”

The former Portugal and Iran coach also defended his record, arguing that one defeat does not define him as a coach.

“Of course, as I said, this is not the first time that a coach loses a game. I have lost a couple of games. Despite this loss, I still have the top record of wins in international football. I am the coach in football with the most wins.

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“And this defeat doesn't make me a loser. This defeat makes me more alert to the lessons we take from the games and what we have to do in the future, with me or without me.”

‘You win or you learn'

Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz

Queiroz said his approach to setbacks has always been centred on learning from mistakes rather than viewing a defeat as failure.

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“In my life, I have always had one very simple approach in football. Some coaches admit they lose. I never admit that I lose. I had a result that was not positive. But for me, you win or you learn.”

He believes Ghana can use the defeat to identify areas that need improvement ahead of the remaining AFCON qualifiers.

“We learned in the last game things that we should do better. In the first half, we did it much better. We led the game, we controlled the game, and we scored two goals.”

Ghana appeared to be in complete control after taking a 2-0 lead against The Gambia, but the visitors mounted a dramatic comeback to win 4-2.

Queiroz said the momentum shifted after two incidents in the first half.

“At that point it was the belief of the staff, the players, and even the fans that we would go for three or four. Then two accidents happened in the first half, and our team went down.”

The defeat leaves Ghana without a point from their opening two Group C matches, putting increased pressure on the Black Stars ahead of their remaining fixtures.