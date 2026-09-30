‘Disband the Black Stars; sack the GFA’ – Sam George

Sam George has called for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA leadership removed following Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia.

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has called for the dissolution of the Black Stars and the removal of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership following the national team’s disappointing run in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The minister expressed his frustration on social media after Ghana suffered a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The defeat marked the Black Stars’ second consecutive loss in Group C, following their 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening qualifier.

In a strongly worded post, Sam George called for major changes to Ghana’s football structure, including disbanding the national team and removing the leadership of the GFA.

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He also called on FIFA to suspend Ghana from international football for two years, arguing that the period could be used to rebuild the national team.

“As for the Black Stars, my position before is my position today. Disband the team. Sack the FA. Let FIFA ban us for 2 years. Take the time to properly rebuild the team. Truth hurts, but the patchwork is worse. Cheers.”

As for the Black Stars, my position before is my position today. Disband the team. Sack the FA. Let FIFA ban us for 2 years. Take the time to properly rebuild the team. Truth hurts but the patch work is worse. Cheers. 🦁🇬🇭 https://t.co/33SPLNyjSK — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) September 29, 2026

The comments come amid growing frustration among sections of Ghanaian football supporters following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

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Gambia completes comeback against Ghana

Gideon Mensah

The Gambia produced a stunning comeback to defeat Ghana 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars took control of the match after Ernest Nuamah converted a penalty in the 27th minute.

Felix Afena-Gyan then doubled Ghana’s advantage with a powerful free-kick, putting the hosts 2-0 ahead.

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However, the Gambia responded before half-time, with Assan Ceesay converting a penalty before Omar Colley equalized in the 42nd minute.

Colley completed the turnaround after the break, scoring twice more to complete his hat-trick and secure a memorable 4-2 victory for The Gambia.

The result leaves Ghana without a point from their opening two Group C matches after the Black Stars previously lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.