Advertisement

‘Disband the Black Stars; sack the GFA’ – Sam George

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:14 - 30 September 2026
Sam George
Sam George
Sam George has called for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA leadership removed following Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia.
Advertisement

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has called for the dissolution of the Black Stars and the removal of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership following the national team’s disappointing run in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Advertisement

The minister expressed his frustration on social media after Ghana suffered a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The defeat marked the Black Stars’ second consecutive loss in Group C, following their 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening qualifier.

MUST READ: Carlos Queiroz says Black Stars' defeat to Gambia does not make him a loser

In a strongly worded post, Sam George called for major changes to Ghana’s football structure, including disbanding the national team and removing the leadership of the GFA.

Advertisement

He also called on FIFA to suspend Ghana from international football for two years, arguing that the period could be used to rebuild the national team.

“As for the Black Stars, my position before is my position today. Disband the team. Sack the FA. Let FIFA ban us for 2 years. Take the time to properly rebuild the team. Truth hurts, but the patchwork is worse. Cheers.”

The comments come amid growing frustration among sections of Ghanaian football supporters following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

READ ALSO: The future of Black Stars coach is in God’s hands and results – Carlos Queiroz

Advertisement

Gambia completes comeback against Ghana

Gideon Mensah
Gideon Mensah

The Gambia produced a stunning comeback to defeat Ghana 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars took control of the match after Ernest Nuamah converted a penalty in the 27th minute.

Felix Afena-Gyan then doubled Ghana’s advantage with a powerful free-kick, putting the hosts 2-0 ahead.

Advertisement

However, the Gambia responded before half-time, with Assan Ceesay converting a penalty before Omar Colley equalized in the 42nd minute.

READ MORE: Black Stars player rating vs Gambia: Benjamin Asare 5/10, Gideon Mensah 4/10, Kwasi Sibo average

Colley completed the turnaround after the break, scoring twice more to complete his hat-trick and secure a memorable 4-2 victory for The Gambia.

The result leaves Ghana without a point from their opening two Group C matches after the Black Stars previously lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

Ghana will now need to recover from the difficult start as they continue their campaign to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Black Stars CAF
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know
News
30.09.2026
New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know
31 polling stations, 9 positions: NPP shares guidelines for October 3 national officer election
News
30.09.2026
31 polling stations, 9 positions: NPP shares guidelines for October 3 national officer election
Efia Odo
Entertainment
30.09.2026
‘Get the traffic lights working first’ – Efia Odo reacts to TRAFFITECH-GH rollout
Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026
News
30.09.2026
Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026
Cocaine
News
30.09.2026
Ghana ranked 5th among countries of origin for cocaine seized at Antwerp in 2025 – See full ranking
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
News
30.09.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rates: See latest rates for September 30