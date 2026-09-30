Ghana cedi to dollar rates: See latest rates for September 30

The Ghana cedi has recorded mixed movements against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest exchange rates published by the Bank of Ghana.

The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, which rose to GH¢11.6900.

The pound fell to GH¢15.4443, while the euro declined to GH¢13.2438.

The latest rates reflect transactions at the close of business on September 29.

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The latest average interbank rates, based on transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, September 29, show the dollar trading at GH¢11.6900.

The latest figure is higher than the previous average rate of GH¢11.6600, representing an increase of GH¢0.0300, or about 0.26%.

Ghana cedi notes, GHS200

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The movement means the cedi has lost some ground against the US currency, with commercial banks now quoting the dollar at GH¢11.6842 for buying and GH¢11.6958 for selling.

The pound sterling, however, moved in the opposite direction. It recorded an average rate of GH¢15.4443, down from the previous GH¢15.4676.

This represents a decline of GH¢0.0233, equivalent to about 0.15%. The latest buying rate for the pound is GH¢15.4359, while the selling rate is GH¢15.4526.

Euro

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The euro also recorded a marginal decline, with its average rate falling to GH¢13.2438 from GH¢13.2638 previously.

This represents a decrease of GH¢0.0200, or approximately 0.15%. The euro is currently being bought at GH¢13.2372 and sold at GH¢13.2503.

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The previous rates published by the Bank of Ghana had the US dollar at GH¢11.6542 for buying and GH¢11.6658 for selling.

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For the pound sterling, the previous buying and selling rates were GH¢15.4593 and GH¢15.4759 respectively, while the euro was quoted at GH¢13.2572 for buying and GH¢13.2704 for selling.