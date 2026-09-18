Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 18

The Ghana cedi recorded mixed movements against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rate update, with the dollar gaining marginally while the pound and euro weakened against the local currency.

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar to GH¢11.52.

It gains against the pound and euro.

BoG rates are reference rates and may vary by provider.

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The BoG's daily exchange rates for Friday, September 18, 2026, are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Thursday, September 17.

The US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.5142 and a selling rate of GH¢11.5258. This is up from GH¢11.4943 and GH¢11.5058 respectively in the previous day's update.

Using the midpoint between the buying and selling rates, the dollar moved from about GH¢11.5001 to GH¢11.5200, representing a marginal increase of about GH¢0.02.

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The pound sterling moved in the opposite direction, recording a decline in its value against the cedi.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

The latest BoG figures show the pound at GH¢15.3646 to buy and GH¢15.3811 to sell, compared with GH¢15.4575 and GH¢15.4729 respectively a day earlier.

Its midpoint rate fell from approximately GH¢15.4652 to GH¢15.3729, a decline of about GH¢0.09.

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The euro also posted a lower rate. It is being quoted at GH¢13.2169 for buying and GH¢13.2288 for selling, compared with GH¢13.2602 and GH¢13.2724 in the previous update.

Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]

The euro's midpoint rate consequently declined from about GH¢13.2663 to GH¢13.2229, representing a drop of roughly GH¢0.04.

Overall, the latest movement points to a mixed trading session for the cedi, with the local currency recording a modest depreciation against the dollar while gaining ground against the pound and euro.

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The latest movements could influence the cost of imported goods, foreign currency transactions and travel-related expenses, particularly as the cedi's performance against major currencies affects the local cost of dollar-, pound- and euro-denominated purchases.