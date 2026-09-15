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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 15

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:32 - 15 September 2026
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi has remained broadly stable against the US dollar but strengthened against the British pound and euro, according to the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) interbank exchange rates for Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
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  • The cedi strengthened against the pound and euro but lost marginal ground against the dollar.

  • The dollar rose to GH¢11.4687 for selling, from GH¢11.4672.

  • The pound fell to GH¢15.4690, while the euro dropped to GH¢13.2429.

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The latest rates, based on trading at the close of Monday, September 14, show the US dollar trading at a buying rate of GH¢11.4573 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4687.

This represents a marginal increase of GH¢0.0015 in both the buying and selling rates compared with the previous update of GH¢11.4558 and GH¢11.4672 respectively.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 11

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
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The movement means the cedi has weakened slightly against the US dollar, although the change remains minimal.

For the British pound, the cedi recorded a stronger performance. The pound is buying at GH¢15.4524 and selling at GH¢15.4690.

The latest figures compare with the previous rates of GH¢15.4951 for buying and GH¢15.5106 for selling. This means the pound has fallen by GH¢0.0427 on the buying rate and GH¢0.0416 on the selling rate.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 10

The euro has also weakened against the cedi. The latest BoG rates put the euro at GH¢13.2298 for buying and GH¢13.2429 for selling.

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Bank of Ghana logo

This compares with the previous rates of GH¢13.3005 and GH¢13.3127, representing declines of GH¢0.0707 and GH¢0.0698 respectively.

The latest figures continue a period of relatively stable trading for the cedi on the official interbank market. Recent BoG rates have shown only modest movements against major currencies, with the US dollar remaining around the GH¢11.45 level.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 9

The BoG's interbank rates serve as a reference for foreign exchange transactions and are based on data submitted by banks. The central bank's methodology covers spot US dollar-to-cedi transactions conducted before the 3:30 pm cut-off, including qualifying interbank and client transactions.

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The latest figures therefore show a mixed performance for the cedi. While the local currency recorded a marginal depreciation against the US dollar, it gained ground against both the pound and the euro.

For consumers, businesses and individuals with foreign currency obligations, the movements highlight the importance of checking the latest rates before making dollar, pound or euro-related transactions.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 7

Latest BoG rates for September 15:

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