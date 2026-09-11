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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 11

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:24 - 11 September 2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana rates for August 18
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar and euro but strengthened marginally against the British pound in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates published for Friday, September 11, 2026.
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  • Dollar rises: The US dollar increased to GH¢11.4607 for selling, from GH¢11.4457.

  • Pound edges down: The pound fell marginally to GH¢15.5064 for selling.

  • Euro rises: The euro climbed to GH¢13.3239 for selling, from GH¢13.3127.

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The US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.4493 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4607, compared with GH¢11.4343 and GH¢11.4457 respectively on Thursday, September 10.

The dollar therefore gained GH¢0.0150 on both the buying and selling rates, pointing to a further decline in the cedi's value against the US currency.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 9

The pound sterling, however, recorded a marginal decline. It is trading at GH¢15.4897 for buying and GH¢15.5064 for selling, compared with Thursday's rates of GH¢15.4900 and GH¢15.5067.

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Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

This represents a fall of GH¢0.0003 on both the buying and selling rates, indicating a slight strengthening of the cedi against the pound.

The euro moved in the opposite direction, with its buying rate rising from GH¢13.3007 to GH¢13.3108, while the selling rate increased from GH¢13.3127 to GH¢13.3239.

The euro therefore gained GH¢0.0101 on the buying rate and GH¢0.0112 on the selling rate.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 7

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The latest figures show mixed movement for the cedi, with the local currency coming under renewed pressure against the dollar and euro while making a marginal gain against the pound.

The BoG's daily reference rate is calculated using data submitted by all banks on spot US$/GH¢ transactions concluded before 3.30 pm on each reporting day. The data is used to determine the prevailing exchange rate for the day's transactions.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 4

For Friday's rates, the central bank's figures reflect transactions recorded on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

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The latest movements leave the dollar above the GH¢11.45 mark on the selling side, while the pound remains above GH¢15.50 and the euro has moved further above GH¢13.30. The latest movements could put some upward pressure on the cedi cost of foreign currency transactions, particularly for businesses and individuals settling dollar- and euro-denominated payments.

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