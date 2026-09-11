Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 11

The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar and euro but strengthened marginally against the British pound in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates published for Friday, September 11, 2026.

Dollar rises: The US dollar increased to GH¢11.4607 for selling, from GH¢11.4457.

Pound edges down: The pound fell marginally to GH¢15.5064 for selling.

Euro rises: The euro climbed to GH¢13.3239 for selling, from GH¢13.3127.

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The US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.4493 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4607, compared with GH¢11.4343 and GH¢11.4457 respectively on Thursday, September 10.

The dollar therefore gained GH¢0.0150 on both the buying and selling rates, pointing to a further decline in the cedi's value against the US currency.

The pound sterling, however, recorded a marginal decline. It is trading at GH¢15.4897 for buying and GH¢15.5064 for selling, compared with Thursday's rates of GH¢15.4900 and GH¢15.5067.

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This represents a fall of GH¢0.0003 on both the buying and selling rates, indicating a slight strengthening of the cedi against the pound.

The euro moved in the opposite direction, with its buying rate rising from GH¢13.3007 to GH¢13.3108, while the selling rate increased from GH¢13.3127 to GH¢13.3239.

The euro therefore gained GH¢0.0101 on the buying rate and GH¢0.0112 on the selling rate.

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Euro

The latest figures show mixed movement for the cedi, with the local currency coming under renewed pressure against the dollar and euro while making a marginal gain against the pound.

The BoG's daily reference rate is calculated using data submitted by all banks on spot US$/GH¢ transactions concluded before 3.30 pm on each reporting day. The data is used to determine the prevailing exchange rate for the day's transactions.

For Friday's rates, the central bank's figures reflect transactions recorded on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

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