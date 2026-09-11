CAF Champions League: TP Mazembe vs. Medeama SC preview, line-ups, and prediction

TP Mazembe host Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League second leg. Check the match preview, probable line-ups, key details and prediction.

Medeama SC face a difficult task when they travel to Lubumbashi to take on TP Mazembe in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

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The Ghanaian champions head into the decisive encounter trailing 1-0 after suffering a late defeat to the Congolese giants in the first leg at the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa.

Despite enjoying long spells of possession and creating opportunities, Medeama were unable to find the breakthrough before TP Mazembe struck late to take a narrow advantage into the return fixture.

The result means Medeama must score in Lubumbashi if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive. A 1-0 victory would take the tie to penalties, while a win by two or more goals would send Ibrahim Tanko's side through to the next round without the need for a shootout.

Medeama will need to put their first-leg disappointment behind them and produce a much more clinical performance in front of goal.

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Tanko's team showed enough in the opening match to suggest they can trouble TP Mazembe, but their inability to convert their chances ultimately proved costly.

The challenge, however, becomes significantly tougher in Lubumbashi.

TP Mazembe have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2026/27 season, winning four and drawing one of their five matches in all competitions.

The five-time CAF Champions League winners will also draw confidence from their strong record at home, where they are expected to make full use of their experience and familiarity with the conditions.

With a one-goal advantage already secured, Mazembe can afford to approach the second leg with greater tactical flexibility, while Medeama has little choice but to take the initiative.

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For the Ghanaian champions, the match represents more than simply a fight for qualification. A positive result against one of Africa's most decorated clubs would underline Medeama's ambitions on the continental stage.

TP Mazembe vs Medeama SC match details

Match: TP Mazembe vs Medeama SC

Competition: CAF Champions League preliminary round

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Leg: Second leg

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Venue: Stade TP Mazembe, Lubumbashi, DR Congo

Kick-off: 2:00 PM local time

TP Mazembe: Diouf, Mwaungulu, Kazema, Fofana, Bingi-Belo, Kalume, Samangua, Mujaya, and Ntambwe, Dao, and Mwimba.

Medeama SC: Felix Kyei; Jacob Amu, Emmanuel Annor, Fatawu Sulemana, Emmanuel Anokye; Dominic Amponsah, Prince Owusu, Raman Yaya; Este Dogli, Ebenezer Adade.

TP Mazembe's home advantage, continental experience, and narrow first-leg lead make them the favorites to progress.

Medeama, however, have already shown that they can compete with the Congolese giants and will know that an early goal could completely change the complexion of the tie.

Prediction

Prediction: TP Mazembe 1-1 Medeama SC

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