Livestream: PRESEC-Legon, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ title

The much-anticipated 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale is underway, with PRESEC-Legon, St. Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO), and debut finalists Accra Academy battling for the national title.

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The final, being held today, Thursday, September 10, marks the climax of weeks of intense competition among some of Ghana’s top senior high schools.

PRESEC-Legon brings a record of success, and AUGUSCO adds two championship titles, while Accra Academy is seeking to make history in their first appearance in the final.

Watch the live show below:

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