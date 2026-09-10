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Livestream: PRESEC-Legon, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ title

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 17:10 - 10 September 2026
NSMQ
PRESEC-Legon wins their ninth National NSMQ title
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The much-anticipated 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale is underway, with PRESEC-Legon, St. Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO), and debut finalists Accra Academy battling for the national title.

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The final, being held today, Thursday, September 10, marks the climax of weeks of intense competition among some of Ghana’s top senior high schools.

PRESEC-Legon brings a record of success, and AUGUSCO adds two championship titles, while Accra Academy is seeking to make history in their first appearance in the final.

Watch the live show below:

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