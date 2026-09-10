27-year-old Eddie Nketiah set to switch international allegiance to Ghana

Eddie Nketiah is reportedly close to switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana, with paperwork being prepared for FIFA approval.

Eddie Nketiah is reportedly close to switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana, with the necessary documents being prepared for submission to FIFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Crystal Place striker is eligible to represent the Black Stars through his Ghanaian family background and has previously been approached about making the switch.

Former GFA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara reported that Nketiah's international transfer process is progressing, with paperwork now being compiled for FIFA's consideration.

Nketiah has made just one senior appearance for England, featuring in a friendly against Australia in October 2023. Because that appearance came in a non-competitive fixture, he remains eligible to change his international association under FIFA regulations.

However, FIFA must approve the application before Nketiah can play for Ghana. While the process is under review, he cannot represent either country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Palace striker's Ghana connection has been well known, with his father revealing in June that officials from Ghana's Sports Ministry and other stakeholders had engaged the family over a potential move to the Black Stars.

Nketiah has also enjoyed a strong start under Crystal Palace's new manager Pierre Sage. He featured in the club's 3-2 comeback victory over Fulham on September 5, providing an assist for Tyrick Mitchell.

The former Arsenal academy graduate scored 16 goals for England Under-21s, making him their all-time leading scorer at that level, before moving from the Emirates to Crystal Palace.

For Ghana, his potential arrival would add an experienced Premier League striker to the national team's attacking options.