Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of African nominees

Ten African football stars have earned nominations for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with Achraf Hakimi, Sadio Mané and Barbra Banda among the standout names.

African football will have a strong presence at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards, with 10 players from across the continent receiving nominations in four major categories.

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The nominees were announced by France Football and UEFA on Tuesday, September 8, with African stars featuring in the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, Men's Young Talent of the Year, and Men's Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Morocco has the highest representation, with Achraf Hakimi, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Yassine Bounou all nominated in different categories.

Senegal has two representatives, Sadio Mané and Édouard Mendy, while Zambia, Malawi, the Ivory Coast, Algeria, and Cape Verde each have one nominee.

African nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

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Achraf Hakimi – Morocco

Achraf Hakimi | Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is one of only two African players nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.

The Morocco international has established himself as one of the world's leading full-backs and earned another place on the prestigious 30-man shortlist.

Hakimi is joined on the men's list by Senegal star Sadio Mané.

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Sadio Mané – Senegal

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mané is the second African player nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.

The Al-Nassr forward remains one of Africa's biggest football stars and has earned another nomination after a successful season at the club and international levels.

African nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or

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Barbra Banda – Zambia

Barbra Banda scores 4 as Zambia crush Egypt in the WAFCON 2026 | Photo via CAF

Zambia captain Barbra Banda has been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or.

The Orlando Pride forward is one of the leading African players in women's football and continues to raise the profile of the women's game on the continent.

Temwa Chawinga – Malawi

Malawi stun defending champions Nigeria as Temwa Chawinga nets a hat-trick at WAFCON 2026

Malawi forward Temwa Chawinga has also been included on the women's Ballon d'Or shortlist.

The Kansas City Current player is one of two African representatives in the women's category, alongside Banda.

African nominees for Men's Young Talent of the Year

Three African players have been shortlisted for the Men's Young Talent of the Year award.

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Ayyoub Bouaddi – Morocco

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of Morocco's representatives at the 2026 awards.

The young midfielder, listed with Lille/Manchester City, is among 10 players nominated for the young talent prize.

Yan Diomandé – Ivory Coast

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Ivory Coast youngster Yan Diomandé has also been recognized after an impressive campaign.

The RB Leipzig/Real Madrid player is one of the continent's brightest young talents included on the shortlist.

Ibrahim Maza – Algeria

Ibrahim Maza

Ibrahim Maza completes the African representation in the Men's Young Talent category.

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The Algeria international, listed with Bayer Leverkusen, is competing against some of Europe's most highly rated young players.

African nominees for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

Africa has three representatives among the 10 nominees for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Yassine Bounou – Morocco

Frankreich - Marokko 2:0; Yassine Bounou (MOR). Aktion, Einzelbild. *** Soccer, International Match, Men s, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Soccer World Cup, USA, Round of 16, Gilette Stadium, Boston, France vs. Morocco 2–0, Yassine Bounou

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Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is once again among the world's leading goalkeepers.

The Al Hilal shot-stopper has been nominated alongside some of Europe's biggest names, including Thibaut Courtois, David Raya, and Unai Simón.

Édouard Mendy – Senegal

Edouard Mendy

Édouard Mendy is Senegal's representative in the goalkeeper category.

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The Al-Ahli goalkeeper remains one of Africa's most accomplished goalkeepers and has been recognized for his performances during the season.

Vozinha – Cape Verde

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026 [AFP]

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha completes Africa's representation in the goalkeeper category.

His nomination is another significant achievement for Cape Verde, with the veteran goalkeeper earning a place among the 10 contenders for the award.

Full list of African Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees

Player Country Category Club Achraf Hakimi Morocco Men's Ballon d'Or PSG Sadio Mané Senegal Men's Ballon d'Or Al-Nassr Barbra Banda Zambia Women's Ballon d'Or Orlando Pride Temwa Chawinga Malawi Women's Ballon d'Or Kansas City Current Ayyoub Bouaddi Morocco Men's Young Talent Lille/Manchester City Yan Diomandé Ivory Coast Men's Young Talent RB Leipzig/Real Madrid Ibrahim Maza Algeria Men's Young Talent Bayer Leverkusen Yassine Bounou Morocco Men's Goalkeeper Al Hilal Édouard Mendy Senegal Men's Goalkeeper Al-Ahli Vozinha Cape Verde Men's Goalkeeper Chaves/Colo-Colo

When is the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium Theatre in London.

It will be the first time the ceremony is held in London. The 2026 edition is also particularly significant because it marks the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, which was created by France Football in 1956.