Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of African nominees
African football will have a strong presence at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards, with 10 players from across the continent receiving nominations in four major categories.
The nominees were announced by France Football and UEFA on Tuesday, September 8, with African stars featuring in the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, Men's Young Talent of the Year, and Men's Goalkeeper of the Year awards.
Morocco has the highest representation, with Achraf Hakimi, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Yassine Bounou all nominated in different categories.
Senegal has two representatives, Sadio Mané and Édouard Mendy, while Zambia, Malawi, the Ivory Coast, Algeria, and Cape Verde each have one nominee.
African nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or
Achraf Hakimi – Morocco
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is one of only two African players nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.
The Morocco international has established himself as one of the world's leading full-backs and earned another place on the prestigious 30-man shortlist.
Hakimi is joined on the men's list by Senegal star Sadio Mané.
Sadio Mané – Senegal
Sadio Mané is the second African player nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.
The Al-Nassr forward remains one of Africa's biggest football stars and has earned another nomination after a successful season at the club and international levels.
African nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or
Barbra Banda – Zambia
Zambia captain Barbra Banda has been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or.
The Orlando Pride forward is one of the leading African players in women's football and continues to raise the profile of the women's game on the continent.
Temwa Chawinga – Malawi
Malawi forward Temwa Chawinga has also been included on the women's Ballon d'Or shortlist.
The Kansas City Current player is one of two African representatives in the women's category, alongside Banda.
African nominees for Men's Young Talent of the Year
Three African players have been shortlisted for the Men's Young Talent of the Year award.
Ayyoub Bouaddi – Morocco
Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of Morocco's representatives at the 2026 awards.
The young midfielder, listed with Lille/Manchester City, is among 10 players nominated for the young talent prize.
Yan Diomandé – Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast youngster Yan Diomandé has also been recognized after an impressive campaign.
The RB Leipzig/Real Madrid player is one of the continent's brightest young talents included on the shortlist.
Ibrahim Maza – Algeria
Ibrahim Maza completes the African representation in the Men's Young Talent category.
The Algeria international, listed with Bayer Leverkusen, is competing against some of Europe's most highly rated young players.
African nominees for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
Africa has three representatives among the 10 nominees for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.
Yassine Bounou – Morocco
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is once again among the world's leading goalkeepers.
The Al Hilal shot-stopper has been nominated alongside some of Europe's biggest names, including Thibaut Courtois, David Raya, and Unai Simón.
Édouard Mendy – Senegal
Édouard Mendy is Senegal's representative in the goalkeeper category.
The Al-Ahli goalkeeper remains one of Africa's most accomplished goalkeepers and has been recognized for his performances during the season.
Vozinha – Cape Verde
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha completes Africa's representation in the goalkeeper category.
His nomination is another significant achievement for Cape Verde, with the veteran goalkeeper earning a place among the 10 contenders for the award.
Full list of African Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees
Player
Country
Category
Club
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco
Men's Ballon d'Or
PSG
Sadio Mané
Senegal
Men's Ballon d'Or
Al-Nassr
Barbra Banda
Zambia
Women's Ballon d'Or
Orlando Pride
Temwa Chawinga
Malawi
Women's Ballon d'Or
Kansas City Current
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Morocco
Men's Young Talent
Lille/Manchester City
Yan Diomandé
Ivory Coast
Men's Young Talent
RB Leipzig/Real Madrid
Ibrahim Maza
Algeria
Men's Young Talent
Bayer Leverkusen
Yassine Bounou
Morocco
Men's Goalkeeper
Al Hilal
Édouard Mendy
Senegal
Men's Goalkeeper
Al-Ahli
Vozinha
Cape Verde
Men's Goalkeeper
Chaves/Colo-Colo
When is the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony?
The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium Theatre in London.
It will be the first time the ceremony is held in London. The 2026 edition is also particularly significant because it marks the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, which was created by France Football in 1956.
The choice of London also pays tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the first-ever Ballon d'Or winner.