KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) remains one of Ghana’s most competitive universities, particularly for programmes in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, Science, Business and Law.

KNUST’s 2026 cut-off points cover 134 programmes, with aggregates ranging from 6 to 36.

Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering and Law are among the most competitive programmes.

Applicants should note that cut-off points may change depending on applicant numbers and competition.

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For prospective students preparing for university admission, knowing the cut-off point for a preferred programme can help them assess their chances before making their programme choices.

The 2026 KNUST cut-off point list from Ghana UniChecker covers 134 programmes across different academic areas, with aggregates ranging from 6 for some of the most competitive programmes to 36 for the Diploma in Education (Distance). The list includes degree and diploma programmes across areas such as Health, Engineering, Business, Science, Arts, Agriculture, Law, Education, Technology, Computing, Social Science and the Built Environment.

Also Read: 20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results

KNUST

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A lower aggregate represents stronger WASSCE performance. For example, BSc Human Biology (Medicine), BSc Optometry, Doctor of Pharmacy and MBChB Medicine each have a cut-off point of 6.

Engineering is also highly competitive. BSc Biomedical Engineering and BSc Electrical Engineering require an aggregate of 7, while BSc Aerospace Engineering and BSc Computer Engineering have cut-off points of 9.

The LLB Law programme has a cut-off point of 8, while several business programmes, including BBA Accounting, BBA Banking and Finance and BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management, require an aggregate of 9.

However, students who do not obtain the aggregates required for the most competitive programmes still have several options to consider. The list includes courses with cut-off points in the 20s and above, as well as evening, distance and diploma programmes.

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The source notes that the cut-off aggregates reflect recent admission cycles and may change slightly depending on applicant numbers and competition for available places.

Below is the full list of courses and their corresponding cut-off points, demand levels and programme categories.

Also Read: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

Agriculture

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BSc Agriculture 20 Low Agriculture Degree BSc Aquaculture and Water Resources Management 24 Low Agriculture Degree BSc Forest Resources Technology 24 Low Agriculture Degree BSc Landscape Design and Management 17 Medium Agriculture Degree BSc Natural Resources Management 20 Low Agriculture Degree

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Arts

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BA Akan Language and Culture 24 Low Arts Degree BA Communication Design 14 Medium Arts Degree BA Communication Studies 13 Medium Arts Degree BA Communication Studies (Evening) 32 Low Arts Degree BA Culture and Tourism 16 Medium Arts Degree BA English 20 Low Arts Degree BA French 15 Medium Arts Degree BA Geography 14 Medium Arts Degree BA History 18 Medium Arts Degree BA Integrated Rural Art and Industry 17 Medium Arts Degree BA Linguistics 22 Low Arts Degree BA Political Studies 11 High Arts Degree BA Religious Studies 24 Low Arts Degree BA Social Work 15 Medium Arts Degree BA Sociology 14 Medium Arts Degree BA Sociology (Distance) 34 Low Arts Degree BFA Painting and Sculpture 15 Medium Arts Degree BSc Ceramic Technology 24 Low Arts Degree BSc Fashion Design 16 Medium Arts Degree BSc Industrial Art 22 Low Arts Degree BSc Metal Product Design Technology 18 Medium Arts Degree BSc Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology 21 Low Arts Degree BSc Painting and Sculpture 24 Low Arts Degree BSc Publishing Studies 24 Low Arts Degree BSc Textile Design and Technology 17 Medium Arts Degree Diploma in French for Professions 30 Low Arts Diploma

Built Environment

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BSc Architecture 9 High Built Environment Degree BSc Construction Technology and Management 14 Medium Built Environment Degree BSc Development Planning 11 High Built Environment Degree BSc Human Settlement Planning 15 Medium Built Environment Degree BSc Planning 12 High Built Environment Degree BSc Quantity Surveying 14 Medium Built Environment Degree BSc Real Estate 13 Medium Business Degree Diploma in Architectural Technology 30 Low Engineering Diploma

Business

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BBA Accounting 9 High Business Degree BBA Accounting (Obuasi Campus) 14 Medium Business Degree BBA Banking and Finance 9 High Business Degree BBA Business Administration 16 Medium Business Degree BBA Human Resource Management 10 High Business Degree BBA Human Resource Management (Obuasi Campus) 16 Medium Business Degree BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management 9 High Business Degree BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management (Obuasi Campus) 16 Medium Business Degree BBA Marketing 12 High Business Degree BBA Marketing (Obuasi Campus) 17 Medium Business Degree BBA Marketing (IDL) 24 Low Business Degree BSc Accounting (IDL) 22 Low Business Degree BSc Business Administration 10 High Business Degree BSc Business Administration (IDL) 22 Low Business Degree BSc Hospitality and Tourism Management 13 Medium Business Degree BSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management (IDL) 24 Low Business Degree BSc Procurement & Supply Chain Management (Distance) 32 Low Business Degree BSc Accounting (Evening) 30 Low Business Degree BSc Business Administration (Evening) 30 Low Business Degree Diploma in Business Administration 30 Low Business Diploma

Computing

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BSc Computer Science (Evening) 28 Low Computing Degree

Education

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BEd Junior High School 24 Low Education Degree Diploma in Education (Distance) 36 Low Education Diploma

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Engineering

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BSc Aerospace Engineering 9 High Engineering Degree BSc Automobile Engineering 14 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Biomedical Engineering 7 Very High Engineering Degree BSc Chemical Engineering 10 High Engineering Degree BSc Civil Engineering 10 High Engineering Degree BSc Civil Engineering (Obuasi Campus) 14 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Electrical Engineering 7 Very High Engineering Degree BSc Electrical Engineering (Obuasi Campus) 11 High Engineering Degree BSc Geological Engineering 14 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Geological Engineering (Obuasi Campus) 15 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Geomatic Engineering 14 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Geomatic Engineering (Obuasi Campus) 17 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Industrial Engineering 16 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Marine Engineering 15 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Materials Engineering 16 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Materials Engineering (Obuasi Campus) 18 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Mechanical Engineering 10 High Engineering Degree BSc Mechanical Engineering (Obuasi Campus) 14 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Metallurgical Engineering 18 Medium Engineering Degree BSc Metallurgical Engineering (Obuasi Campus) 19 Low Engineering Degree BSc Petroleum Engineering 10 High Engineering Degree BSc Petrochemical Engineering 9 High Science Degree BSc Telecommunication Engineering 11 High Engineering Degree BSc Telecommunications Engineering 11 High Science Degree

Health

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BSc Human Biology (Medicine) 6 Very High Health Degree MBChB Medicine 6 Very High Health Degree BSc Nursing (Obuasi Campus) 11 High Health Degree

Health Sciences

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Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level Doctor of Pharmacy 6 Very High Health Sciences Degree BSc Physician Assistantship 7 Very High Health Sciences Degree BSc Dental Surgery 8 Very High Health Sciences Degree BSc Nursing 9 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Medical Laboratory Sciences (Obuasi Campus) 10 High Health Sciences Degree DVM Veterinary Medicine 10 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Medical Imaging 11 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Medical Laboratory Technology 12 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Midwifery (Obuasi Campus) 12 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Physiotherapy and Sports Science 14 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Disability and Rehabilitation Studies 17 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Herbal Medicine 16 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Midwifery 16 Medium Health Sciences Degree Diploma in Health Communication 30 Low Health Sciences Diploma Diploma in Health Information Management 30 Low Health Sciences Diploma Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science 30 Low Health Sciences Diploma

Law

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level LLB Law 8 Very High Law Degree

Science

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BSc Optometry 6 Very High Science Degree BSc Land Economy 9 High Science Degree BSc Petrochemical Engineering 9 High Science Degree BSc Biochemistry 10 High Science Degree BSc Actuarial Science 11 High Science Degree BSc Computer Science 11 High Science Degree BSc Telecommunications Engineering 11 High Science Degree BSc Food Science 14 Medium Science Degree BSc Food Science and Technology 14 Medium Science Degree BSc Chemistry 16 Medium Science Degree BSc Statistics 16 Medium Science Degree BSc Environmental Science 17 Medium Science Degree BSc Biological Sciences 18 Medium Science Degree BSc Environmental Sciences (Obuasi Campus) 18 Medium Science Degree BSc Mathematics 18 Medium Science Degree BSc Agricultural Biotechnology 20 Low Science Degree BSc Meteorology and Climate Science 20 Low Science Degree BSc Physics 21 Low Science Degree BSc Sport and Exercise Science 24 Low Science Degree Diploma in Food Manufacturing 30 Low Science Diploma

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Social Science

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BA Economics 13 Medium Social Science Degree BA Sociology and Social Work 14 Medium Social Science Degree BA Sociology (IDL) 28 Low Social Science Degree

Technology

Programme Cut-Off Demand Category Level BSc Information Technology 14 Medium Technology Degree BSc Information Technology (IDL) 22 Low Technology Degree BSc Packaging Technology 24 Low Technology Degree Diploma in Information Technology 30 Low Technology Diploma