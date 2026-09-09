Advertisement

KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:24 - 09 September 2026
KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) remains one of Ghana’s most competitive universities, particularly for programmes in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, Science, Business and Law.
Advertisement

  • KNUST’s 2026 cut-off points cover 134 programmes, with aggregates ranging from 6 to 36.

  • Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering and Law are among the most competitive programmes.

  • Applicants should note that cut-off points may change depending on applicant numbers and competition.

Advertisement

For prospective students preparing for university admission, knowing the cut-off point for a preferred programme can help them assess their chances before making their programme choices.

The 2026 KNUST cut-off point list from Ghana UniChecker covers 134 programmes across different academic areas, with aggregates ranging from 6 for some of the most competitive programmes to 36 for the Diploma in Education (Distance). The list includes degree and diploma programmes across areas such as Health, Engineering, Business, Science, Arts, Agriculture, Law, Education, Technology, Computing, Social Science and the Built Environment.

Also Read: 20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results

KNUST
KNUST
Advertisement

A lower aggregate represents stronger WASSCE performance. For example, BSc Human Biology (Medicine), BSc Optometry, Doctor of Pharmacy and MBChB Medicine each have a cut-off point of 6.

Engineering is also highly competitive. BSc Biomedical Engineering and BSc Electrical Engineering require an aggregate of 7, while BSc Aerospace Engineering and BSc Computer Engineering have cut-off points of 9.

The LLB Law programme has a cut-off point of 8, while several business programmes, including BBA Accounting, BBA Banking and Finance and BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management, require an aggregate of 9.

Also Read: University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

However, students who do not obtain the aggregates required for the most competitive programmes still have several options to consider. The list includes courses with cut-off points in the 20s and above, as well as evening, distance and diploma programmes.

Advertisement

The source notes that the cut-off aggregates reflect recent admission cycles and may change slightly depending on applicant numbers and competition for available places.

Below is the full list of courses and their corresponding cut-off points, demand levels and programme categories.

Also Read: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

Agriculture

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Agriculture

20

Low

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Aquaculture and Water Resources Management

24

Low

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Forest Resources Technology

24

Low

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Landscape Design and Management

17

Medium

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Natural Resources Management

20

Low

Agriculture

Degree

Advertisement

Arts

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BA Akan Language and Culture

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Communication Design

14

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Communication Studies

13

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Communication Studies (Evening)

32

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Culture and Tourism

16

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA English

20

Low

Arts

Degree

BA French

15

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Geography

14

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA History

18

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Integrated Rural Art and Industry

17

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Linguistics

22

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Political Studies

11

High

Arts

Degree

BA Religious Studies

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Social Work

15

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Sociology

14

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Sociology (Distance)

34

Low

Arts

Degree

BFA Painting and Sculpture

15

Medium

Arts

Degree

BSc Ceramic Technology

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BSc Fashion Design

16

Medium

Arts

Degree

BSc Industrial Art

22

Low

Arts

Degree

BSc Metal Product Design Technology

18

Medium

Arts

Degree

BSc Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology

21

Low

Arts

Degree

BSc Painting and Sculpture

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BSc Publishing Studies

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BSc Textile Design and Technology

17

Medium

Arts

Degree

Diploma in French for Professions

30

Low

Arts

Diploma

Built Environment

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Architecture

9

High

Built Environment

Degree

BSc Construction Technology and Management

14

Medium

Built Environment

Degree

BSc Development Planning

11

High

Built Environment

Degree

BSc Human Settlement Planning

15

Medium

Built Environment

Degree

BSc Planning

12

High

Built Environment

Degree

BSc Quantity Surveying

14

Medium

Built Environment

Degree

BSc Real Estate

13

Medium

Business

Degree

Diploma in Architectural Technology

30

Low

Engineering

Diploma

Business

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BBA Accounting

9

High

Business

Degree

BBA Accounting (Obuasi Campus)

14

Medium

Business

Degree

BBA Banking and Finance

9

High

Business

Degree

BBA Business Administration

16

Medium

Business

Degree

BBA Human Resource Management

10

High

Business

Degree

BBA Human Resource Management (Obuasi Campus)

16

Medium

Business

Degree

BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management

9

High

Business

Degree

BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management (Obuasi Campus)

16

Medium

Business

Degree

BBA Marketing

12

High

Business

Degree

BBA Marketing (Obuasi Campus)

17

Medium

Business

Degree

BBA Marketing (IDL)

24

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Accounting (IDL)

22

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Business Administration

10

High

Business

Degree

BSc Business Administration (IDL)

22

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Hospitality and Tourism Management

13

Medium

Business

Degree

BSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management (IDL)

24

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Procurement & Supply Chain Management (Distance)

32

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Accounting (Evening)

30

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Business Administration (Evening)

30

Low

Business

Degree

Diploma in Business Administration

30

Low

Business

Diploma

Computing

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Computer Science (Evening)

28

Low

Computing

Degree

Education

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BEd Junior High School

24

Low

Education

Degree

Diploma in Education (Distance)

36

Low

Education

Diploma

Advertisement

Engineering

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Aerospace Engineering

9

High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Automobile Engineering

14

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Biomedical Engineering

7

Very High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Chemical Engineering

10

High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Civil Engineering

10

High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Civil Engineering (Obuasi Campus)

14

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Electrical Engineering

7

Very High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Electrical Engineering (Obuasi Campus)

11

High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Geological Engineering

14

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Geological Engineering (Obuasi Campus)

15

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Geomatic Engineering

14

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Geomatic Engineering (Obuasi Campus)

17

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Industrial Engineering

16

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Marine Engineering

15

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Materials Engineering

16

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Materials Engineering (Obuasi Campus)

18

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Mechanical Engineering

10

High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Mechanical Engineering (Obuasi Campus)

14

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Metallurgical Engineering

18

Medium

Engineering

Degree

BSc Metallurgical Engineering (Obuasi Campus)

19

Low

Engineering

Degree

BSc Petroleum Engineering

10

High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Petrochemical Engineering

9

High

Science

Degree

BSc Telecommunication Engineering

11

High

Engineering

Degree

BSc Telecommunications Engineering

11

High

Science

Degree

Health

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Human Biology (Medicine)

6

Very High

Health

Degree

MBChB Medicine

6

Very High

Health

Degree

BSc Nursing (Obuasi Campus)

11

High

Health

Degree

Health Sciences

Advertisement

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

Doctor of Pharmacy

6

Very High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Physician Assistantship

7

Very High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Dental Surgery

8

Very High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Nursing

9

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Medical Laboratory Sciences (Obuasi Campus)

10

High

Health Sciences

Degree

DVM Veterinary Medicine

10

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Medical Imaging

11

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Medical Laboratory Technology

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Midwifery (Obuasi Campus)

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Physiotherapy and Sports Science

14

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Disability and Rehabilitation Studies

17

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Herbal Medicine

16

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Midwifery

16

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

Diploma in Health Communication

30

Low

Health Sciences

Diploma

Diploma in Health Information Management

30

Low

Health Sciences

Diploma

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science

30

Low

Health Sciences

Diploma

Law

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

LLB Law

8

Very High

Law

Degree

Science

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Optometry

6

Very High

Science

Degree

BSc Land Economy

9

High

Science

Degree

BSc Petrochemical Engineering

9

High

Science

Degree

BSc Biochemistry

10

High

Science

Degree

BSc Actuarial Science

11

High

Science

Degree

BSc Computer Science

11

High

Science

Degree

BSc Telecommunications Engineering

11

High

Science

Degree

BSc Food Science

14

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Food Science and Technology

14

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Chemistry

16

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Statistics

16

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Environmental Science

17

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Biological Sciences

18

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Environmental Sciences (Obuasi Campus)

18

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Mathematics

18

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Agricultural Biotechnology

20

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Meteorology and Climate Science

20

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Physics

21

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Sport and Exercise Science

24

Low

Science

Degree

Diploma in Food Manufacturing

30

Low

Science

Diploma

Advertisement

Social Science

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BA Economics

13

Medium

Social Science

Degree

BA Sociology and Social Work

14

Medium

Social Science

Degree

BA Sociology (IDL)

28

Low

Social Science

Degree

Technology

Programme

Cut-Off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Information Technology

14

Medium

Technology

Degree

BSc Information Technology (IDL)

22

Low

Technology

Degree

BSc Packaging Technology

24

Low

Technology

Degree

Diploma in Information Technology

30

Low

Technology

Diploma

Note: The cut-off points are based on data published by Ghana UniChecker and reflect recent admission cycles. The aggregates may change slightly each year depending on applicant numbers and competition.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Education
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘I kind of make music for the song’ – LADIPOE talks REVIVAL, Rap vs Afrobeats and why ‘the sky is big enough’
Entertainment
09.09.2026
‘I kind of make music for the song’ – LADIPOE talks REVIVAL, Rap vs Afrobeats and why ‘the sky is big enough’
Stonebwoy reveals how Sarkodie called police to arrest him
Entertainment
09.09.2026
Stonebwoy reveals how Sarkodie called police to arrest him
7 things Ghana is famous for beyond kente and shea butter
Entertainment
09.09.2026
7 things Ghana is famous for beyond kente and shea butter
A triptych showing Sadio Mane, the Ballon d'Or trophy and Achraf Hakimi.
Sports
09.09.2026
Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of African nominees
KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
News
09.09.2026
KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 9
News
09.09.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 9