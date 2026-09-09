KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
KNUST’s 2026 cut-off points cover 134 programmes, with aggregates ranging from 6 to 36.
Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering and Law are among the most competitive programmes.
Applicants should note that cut-off points may change depending on applicant numbers and competition.
For prospective students preparing for university admission, knowing the cut-off point for a preferred programme can help them assess their chances before making their programme choices.
The 2026 KNUST cut-off point list from Ghana UniChecker covers 134 programmes across different academic areas, with aggregates ranging from 6 for some of the most competitive programmes to 36 for the Diploma in Education (Distance). The list includes degree and diploma programmes across areas such as Health, Engineering, Business, Science, Arts, Agriculture, Law, Education, Technology, Computing, Social Science and the Built Environment.
A lower aggregate represents stronger WASSCE performance. For example, BSc Human Biology (Medicine), BSc Optometry, Doctor of Pharmacy and MBChB Medicine each have a cut-off point of 6.
Engineering is also highly competitive. BSc Biomedical Engineering and BSc Electrical Engineering require an aggregate of 7, while BSc Aerospace Engineering and BSc Computer Engineering have cut-off points of 9.
The LLB Law programme has a cut-off point of 8, while several business programmes, including BBA Accounting, BBA Banking and Finance and BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management, require an aggregate of 9.
However, students who do not obtain the aggregates required for the most competitive programmes still have several options to consider. The list includes courses with cut-off points in the 20s and above, as well as evening, distance and diploma programmes.
The source notes that the cut-off aggregates reflect recent admission cycles and may change slightly depending on applicant numbers and competition for available places.
Below is the full list of courses and their corresponding cut-off points, demand levels and programme categories.
Agriculture
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Agriculture
20
Low
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Aquaculture and Water Resources Management
24
Low
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Forest Resources Technology
24
Low
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Landscape Design and Management
17
Medium
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Natural Resources Management
20
Low
Agriculture
Degree
Arts
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BA Akan Language and Culture
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Communication Design
14
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Communication Studies
13
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Communication Studies (Evening)
32
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Culture and Tourism
16
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA English
20
Low
Arts
Degree
BA French
15
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Geography
14
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA History
18
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Integrated Rural Art and Industry
17
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Linguistics
22
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Political Studies
11
High
Arts
Degree
BA Religious Studies
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Social Work
15
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Sociology
14
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Sociology (Distance)
34
Low
Arts
Degree
BFA Painting and Sculpture
15
Medium
Arts
Degree
BSc Ceramic Technology
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BSc Fashion Design
16
Medium
Arts
Degree
BSc Industrial Art
22
Low
Arts
Degree
BSc Metal Product Design Technology
18
Medium
Arts
Degree
BSc Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology
21
Low
Arts
Degree
BSc Painting and Sculpture
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BSc Publishing Studies
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BSc Textile Design and Technology
17
Medium
Arts
Degree
Diploma in French for Professions
30
Low
Arts
Diploma
Built Environment
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Architecture
9
High
Built Environment
Degree
BSc Construction Technology and Management
14
Medium
Built Environment
Degree
BSc Development Planning
11
High
Built Environment
Degree
BSc Human Settlement Planning
15
Medium
Built Environment
Degree
BSc Planning
12
High
Built Environment
Degree
BSc Quantity Surveying
14
Medium
Built Environment
Degree
BSc Real Estate
13
Medium
Business
Degree
Diploma in Architectural Technology
30
Low
Engineering
Diploma
Business
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BBA Accounting
9
High
Business
Degree
BBA Accounting (Obuasi Campus)
14
Medium
Business
Degree
BBA Banking and Finance
9
High
Business
Degree
BBA Business Administration
16
Medium
Business
Degree
BBA Human Resource Management
10
High
Business
Degree
BBA Human Resource Management (Obuasi Campus)
16
Medium
Business
Degree
BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management
9
High
Business
Degree
BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management (Obuasi Campus)
16
Medium
Business
Degree
BBA Marketing
12
High
Business
Degree
BBA Marketing (Obuasi Campus)
17
Medium
Business
Degree
BBA Marketing (IDL)
24
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Accounting (IDL)
22
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Business Administration
10
High
Business
Degree
BSc Business Administration (IDL)
22
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Hospitality and Tourism Management
13
Medium
Business
Degree
BSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management (IDL)
24
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Procurement & Supply Chain Management (Distance)
32
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Accounting (Evening)
30
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Business Administration (Evening)
30
Low
Business
Degree
Diploma in Business Administration
30
Low
Business
Diploma
Computing
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Computer Science (Evening)
28
Low
Computing
Degree
Education
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BEd Junior High School
24
Low
Education
Degree
Diploma in Education (Distance)
36
Low
Education
Diploma
Engineering
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Aerospace Engineering
9
High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Automobile Engineering
14
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Biomedical Engineering
7
Very High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Chemical Engineering
10
High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Civil Engineering
10
High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Civil Engineering (Obuasi Campus)
14
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Electrical Engineering
7
Very High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Electrical Engineering (Obuasi Campus)
11
High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Geological Engineering
14
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Geological Engineering (Obuasi Campus)
15
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Geomatic Engineering
14
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Geomatic Engineering (Obuasi Campus)
17
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Industrial Engineering
16
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Marine Engineering
15
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Materials Engineering
16
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Materials Engineering (Obuasi Campus)
18
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Mechanical Engineering
10
High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Mechanical Engineering (Obuasi Campus)
14
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Metallurgical Engineering
18
Medium
Engineering
Degree
BSc Metallurgical Engineering (Obuasi Campus)
19
Low
Engineering
Degree
BSc Petroleum Engineering
10
High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Petrochemical Engineering
9
High
Science
Degree
BSc Telecommunication Engineering
11
High
Engineering
Degree
BSc Telecommunications Engineering
11
High
Science
Degree
Health
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Human Biology (Medicine)
6
Very High
Health
Degree
MBChB Medicine
6
Very High
Health
Degree
BSc Nursing (Obuasi Campus)
11
High
Health
Degree
Health Sciences
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
Doctor of Pharmacy
6
Very High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Physician Assistantship
7
Very High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Dental Surgery
8
Very High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Nursing
9
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Medical Laboratory Sciences (Obuasi Campus)
10
High
Health Sciences
Degree
DVM Veterinary Medicine
10
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Medical Imaging
11
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Medical Laboratory Technology
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Midwifery (Obuasi Campus)
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Physiotherapy and Sports Science
14
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Disability and Rehabilitation Studies
17
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Herbal Medicine
16
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Midwifery
16
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
Diploma in Health Communication
30
Low
Health Sciences
Diploma
Diploma in Health Information Management
30
Low
Health Sciences
Diploma
Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science
30
Low
Health Sciences
Diploma
Law
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
LLB Law
8
Very High
Law
Degree
Science
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Optometry
6
Very High
Science
Degree
BSc Land Economy
9
High
Science
Degree
BSc Petrochemical Engineering
9
High
Science
Degree
BSc Biochemistry
10
High
Science
Degree
BSc Actuarial Science
11
High
Science
Degree
BSc Computer Science
11
High
Science
Degree
BSc Telecommunications Engineering
11
High
Science
Degree
BSc Food Science
14
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Food Science and Technology
14
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Chemistry
16
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Statistics
16
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Environmental Science
17
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Biological Sciences
18
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Environmental Sciences (Obuasi Campus)
18
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Mathematics
18
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Agricultural Biotechnology
20
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Meteorology and Climate Science
20
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Physics
21
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Sport and Exercise Science
24
Low
Science
Degree
Diploma in Food Manufacturing
30
Low
Science
Diploma
Social Science
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BA Economics
13
Medium
Social Science
Degree
BA Sociology and Social Work
14
Medium
Social Science
Degree
BA Sociology (IDL)
28
Low
Social Science
Degree
Technology
Programme
Cut-Off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Information Technology
14
Medium
Technology
Degree
BSc Information Technology (IDL)
22
Low
Technology
Degree
BSc Packaging Technology
24
Low
Technology
Degree
Diploma in Information Technology
30
Low
Technology
Diploma
Note: The cut-off points are based on data published by Ghana UniChecker and reflect recent admission cycles. The aggregates may change slightly each year depending on applicant numbers and competition.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom