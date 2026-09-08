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20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:20 - 08 September 2026
20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results
Getting a higher WASSCE aggregate does not necessarily mean your dream of studying at the University of Ghana is over.
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  • UG offers several programmes with higher cut-off points for students with lower WASSCE results.

  • Options include distance, evening and diploma programmes in arts, business, education and social sciences.

  • Cut-off points range from 24 to 34 among the 20 programmes highlighted.

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While some of UG's most competitive programmes require exceptionally strong results, the university also offers several programmes through distance and evening study with comparatively higher cut-off points. The latest 2026 cut-off list shows that some programmes have cut-offs ranging from 24 to 34.

For students who did not achieve the aggregate required for programmes such as Medicine, Law or Computer Science, these options could provide alternative pathways into the University of Ghana.

Also Read: Top 5 easiest courses to study at the University: See list

The programmes cover areas including business, arts, social sciences and information technology. There are also diploma options for applicants who may prefer a shorter or more flexible route into higher education.

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Distance and evening options

University of Ghana students via https://www.ug.edu.gh/student-life
University of Ghana students via https://www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

Distance Education accounts for several of the programmes with higher cut-off points. These include BA English, BA Political Science and BA Sociology, each with a cut-off of 28.

BA Psychology and BSc Marketing have cut-offs of 26, while BSc Accounting and BSc Information Technology require 24.

The University of Ghana's official entry requirements state that applicants for Distance Education generally need an aggregate of not more than 30, although specific programmes may have their own cut-off points and subject requirements.

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Also Read: Top 7 most expensive courses to study at university: See list

Evening programmes also feature prominently. BA Sociology has a cut-off point of 34, the highest numerical aggregate among the programmes listed. BA Economics and BA Psychology have cut-offs of 32, while BSc Administration has a cut-off of 30.

Diploma programmes are also available

The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh
The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

For WASSCE candidates considering alternatives to a bachelor's degree, UG's list includes several diploma programmes with a cut-off point of 30.

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These include Diploma in Accounting, Diploma in Adult Education, Diploma in Development Education, Diploma in Librarianship, Diploma in Public Administration and Diploma in Youth in Development.

Also Read: Former Education minister names 2 courses he considers 'unnecessary' to study at the University

However, students should not interpret a higher numerical cut-off as an automatic guarantee of admission. The University of Ghana says cut-off points can change from year to year depending on factors such as applicant performance and programme quotas.

Applicants must also satisfy the relevant subject requirements for their chosen programme. Therefore, having the required aggregate alone may not be sufficient for admission.

Also Read: Top 7 most difficult courses to study at the University: See list

Here are 20 courses from the 2026 University of Ghana:

No.

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

Category

Level

1

BA Sociology (Evening)

34

Low

Arts

Degree

2

BA Economics (Evening)

32

Low

Business

Degree

3

BA Psychology (Evening)

32

Low

Arts

Degree

4

BA Administration (Distance)

30

Low

Business

Degree

5

BSc Administration (Evening)

30

Low

Business

Degree

6

Diploma in Accounting

30

Low

Business

Diploma

7

Diploma in Adult Education

30

Low

Education

Diploma

8

Diploma in Development Education

30

Low

Education

Diploma

9

Diploma in Librarianship

30

Low

Arts

Diploma

10

Diploma in Public Administration

30

Low

Business

Diploma

11

Diploma in Youth in Development

30

Low

Arts

Diploma

12

BA English (Distance)

28

Low

Arts

Degree

13

BA Political Science (Distance)

28

Low

Social Science

Degree

14

BA Sociology (Distance)

28

Low

Social Science

Degree

15

BA Psychology (Distance)

26

Low

Social Science

Degree

16

BSc Marketing (Distance)

26

Low

Business

Degree

17

BFA Music

24

Low

Arts

Degree

18

BFA Theatre Arts

24

Low

Arts

Degree

19

BSc Accounting (Distance)

24

Low

Business

Degree

20

BSc Information Technology (Distance)

24

Low

Technology

Degree

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