20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results
UG offers several programmes with higher cut-off points for students with lower WASSCE results.
Options include distance, evening and diploma programmes in arts, business, education and social sciences.
Cut-off points range from 24 to 34 among the 20 programmes highlighted.
While some of UG's most competitive programmes require exceptionally strong results, the university also offers several programmes through distance and evening study with comparatively higher cut-off points. The latest 2026 cut-off list shows that some programmes have cut-offs ranging from 24 to 34.
For students who did not achieve the aggregate required for programmes such as Medicine, Law or Computer Science, these options could provide alternative pathways into the University of Ghana.
The programmes cover areas including business, arts, social sciences and information technology. There are also diploma options for applicants who may prefer a shorter or more flexible route into higher education.
Distance and evening options
Distance Education accounts for several of the programmes with higher cut-off points. These include BA English, BA Political Science and BA Sociology, each with a cut-off of 28.
BA Psychology and BSc Marketing have cut-offs of 26, while BSc Accounting and BSc Information Technology require 24.
The University of Ghana's official entry requirements state that applicants for Distance Education generally need an aggregate of not more than 30, although specific programmes may have their own cut-off points and subject requirements.
Evening programmes also feature prominently. BA Sociology has a cut-off point of 34, the highest numerical aggregate among the programmes listed. BA Economics and BA Psychology have cut-offs of 32, while BSc Administration has a cut-off of 30.
Diploma programmes are also available
For WASSCE candidates considering alternatives to a bachelor's degree, UG's list includes several diploma programmes with a cut-off point of 30.
These include Diploma in Accounting, Diploma in Adult Education, Diploma in Development Education, Diploma in Librarianship, Diploma in Public Administration and Diploma in Youth in Development.
Also Read: Former Education minister names 2 courses he considers 'unnecessary' to study at the University
However, students should not interpret a higher numerical cut-off as an automatic guarantee of admission. The University of Ghana says cut-off points can change from year to year depending on factors such as applicant performance and programme quotas.
Applicants must also satisfy the relevant subject requirements for their chosen programme. Therefore, having the required aggregate alone may not be sufficient for admission.
Here are 20 courses from the 2026 University of Ghana:
No.
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
Category
Level
1
BA Sociology (Evening)
34
Low
Arts
Degree
2
BA Economics (Evening)
32
Low
Business
Degree
3
BA Psychology (Evening)
32
Low
Arts
Degree
4
BA Administration (Distance)
30
Low
Business
Degree
5
BSc Administration (Evening)
30
Low
Business
Degree
6
Diploma in Accounting
30
Low
Business
Diploma
7
Diploma in Adult Education
30
Low
Education
Diploma
8
Diploma in Development Education
30
Low
Education
Diploma
9
Diploma in Librarianship
30
Low
Arts
Diploma
10
Diploma in Public Administration
30
Low
Business
Diploma
11
Diploma in Youth in Development
30
Low
Arts
Diploma
12
BA English (Distance)
28
Low
Arts
Degree
13
BA Political Science (Distance)
28
Low
Social Science
Degree
14
BA Sociology (Distance)
28
Low
Social Science
Degree
15
BA Psychology (Distance)
26
Low
Social Science
Degree
16
BSc Marketing (Distance)
26
Low
Business
Degree
17
BFA Music
24
Low
Arts
Degree
18
BFA Theatre Arts
24
Low
Arts
Degree
19
BSc Accounting (Distance)
24
Low
Business
Degree
20
BSc Information Technology (Distance)
24
Low
Technology
Degree
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