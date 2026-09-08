20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results

20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results

20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results

Getting a higher WASSCE aggregate does not necessarily mean your dream of studying at the University of Ghana is over.

UG offers several programmes with higher cut-off points for students with lower WASSCE results.

Options include distance, evening and diploma programmes in arts, business, education and social sciences.

Cut-off points range from 24 to 34 among the 20 programmes highlighted.

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While some of UG's most competitive programmes require exceptionally strong results, the university also offers several programmes through distance and evening study with comparatively higher cut-off points. The latest 2026 cut-off list shows that some programmes have cut-offs ranging from 24 to 34.

For students who did not achieve the aggregate required for programmes such as Medicine, Law or Computer Science, these options could provide alternative pathways into the University of Ghana.

The programmes cover areas including business, arts, social sciences and information technology. There are also diploma options for applicants who may prefer a shorter or more flexible route into higher education.

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Distance and evening options

University of Ghana students via https://www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

Distance Education accounts for several of the programmes with higher cut-off points. These include BA English, BA Political Science and BA Sociology, each with a cut-off of 28.

BA Psychology and BSc Marketing have cut-offs of 26, while BSc Accounting and BSc Information Technology require 24.

The University of Ghana's official entry requirements state that applicants for Distance Education generally need an aggregate of not more than 30, although specific programmes may have their own cut-off points and subject requirements.

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Evening programmes also feature prominently. BA Sociology has a cut-off point of 34, the highest numerical aggregate among the programmes listed. BA Economics and BA Psychology have cut-offs of 32, while BSc Administration has a cut-off of 30.

Diploma programmes are also available

The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

For WASSCE candidates considering alternatives to a bachelor's degree, UG's list includes several diploma programmes with a cut-off point of 30.

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These include Diploma in Accounting, Diploma in Adult Education, Diploma in Development Education, Diploma in Librarianship, Diploma in Public Administration and Diploma in Youth in Development.

However, students should not interpret a higher numerical cut-off as an automatic guarantee of admission. The University of Ghana says cut-off points can change from year to year depending on factors such as applicant performance and programme quotas.

Applicants must also satisfy the relevant subject requirements for their chosen programme. Therefore, having the required aggregate alone may not be sufficient for admission.

Here are 20 courses from the 2026 University of Ghana: