Top 7 most expensive courses to study at university: See list

Top 7 most expensive courses to study at university: See list

Top 7 most expensive courses to study at university: See list

Choosing a university course is rarely based solely on passion or career interests. For many students and their families, the cost of completing a programme can be just as important.

Engineering, medicine and architecture are among the most expensive university courses.

Aviation, computer science, film and interior design also carry high costs.

Equipment, practical training and specialised facilities drive up expenses.

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Some university courses are significantly more expensive than others because they require specialised equipment, practical training, dedicated facilities or several years of study.

A report published by GradGuard, a US student insurance company, identifies seven programmes that are consistently among the most expensive to pursue at university.

Here is a closer look at the courses and the factors driving their costs.

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1. Engineering

Engineering combines advanced mathematics, physics and technical problem-solving.

Engineering tops the list of expensive university courses, largely because of the resources required for practical training.

Students studying mechanical, electrical, environmental, computer or aerospace engineering often need access to specialised workshops, testing equipment and technical materials. These facilities and tools also require regular upgrades as technology evolves, adding to the overall cost of an engineering education.

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2. Health and medical sciences

Medical assistants provide both clinical and administrative support to doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Health and medical sciences rank as the second most expensive area of study, although costs vary depending on the specific programme.

Becoming a fully licensed doctor, for instance, can require close to ten years of combined study and training, making medicine one of the longest and most expensive routes into healthcare.

Specialised programmes such as nurse anaesthesia and optometry can also be costly because they require simulation laboratories, clinical placements, specialised equipment and extended periods of training.

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However, not every healthcare career requires such a significant financial investment. Roles such as certified nursing assistants and medical assistants can provide more affordable entry points into the sector.

3. Architecture

Architecture ranks third, with students often facing several expenses beyond standard tuition fees.

Architecture ranks third, with students often facing several expenses beyond standard tuition fees.

The cost of building physical and digital models, purchasing design software, accessing studio facilities and printing large-format drawings can accumulate throughout a degree programme.

These recurring expenses mean architecture students may spend considerably more on materials and project work than students in less resource-intensive disciplines.

4. Aviation

Africa’s expanding aviation industry has led to increased demand for qualified commercial pilots.

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Aviation takes fourth place, with the cost largely driven by practical training and licensing requirements.

Trainee pilots must pay for flight hours, simulator sessions, examinations and the various licences and certifications required to qualify.

Universities and flight schools also face substantial costs for aircraft fuel, maintenance and other operational expenses. A significant portion of these costs is reflected in programme fees paid by students.

5. Computer science

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Computer science has become one of the fastest-growing and most influential fields in modern education.

Computer science and related computer engineering programmes rank fifth on the list.

Although these courses may not require the same level of physical equipment as engineering or aviation, they depend heavily on advanced computers, specialised hardware and software licences.

Technology also changes rapidly, meaning universities and students may need to regularly upgrade their equipment and software. Certain specialisations require additional niche hardware or proprietary systems, further increasing costs.

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6. Film, media production and fine arts

Film, media production and fine arts. Image via www.fitnyc.edu

Film, media production and fine arts occupy the sixth position.

Students in these programmes may need to purchase or rent cameras, musical instruments and editing software, while also paying for access to studios, rehearsal spaces and other production facilities.

The career paths available after graduation can also be less predictable than those in some traditional professions, making it important for students to carefully consider the potential return on their investment.

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Also Read: 10 countries where university education is free or affordable in 2026

7. Interior design

Interior design via elegantsi.com

Interior design completes the list of the seven most expensive university courses.

Students typically require dedicated studio space, industry-standard design software and a range of materials to complete practical projects. These costs come on top of regular tuition and other university expenses.

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While interior design can offer strong income opportunities after graduation, the combined cost of equipment, project materials and professional preparation can make it a financially demanding programme to complete.

What drives the high costs?

An education degree prepares students for teaching and other learning-related careers.

Across all seven courses, one major pattern stands out: programmes that depend heavily on practical training, specialised equipment, laboratory work or lengthy periods of study generally cost more than courses based primarily on classroom instruction.

Tuition is also only part of the total cost of obtaining a university degree. Students may have to budget for accommodation, transport, textbooks, equipment, software and daily living expenses.

For students considering one of these more expensive courses, the decision ultimately requires a balance between the initial financial commitment and long-term career prospects.