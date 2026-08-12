Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional message to heartbroken Lionel Messi after father's death

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, expressing his support for the Argentine star and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi following the death of the Argentine superstar’s father, Jorge Messi.

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Jorge Messi, 68, died after a long illness, with Lionel Messi publicly paying tribute to his father in an emotional statement shared on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, putting aside the famous rivalry that defined much of their careers, responded to Messi’s tribute with a message of support for his long-time football rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends support to Lionel Messi

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Ronaldo commented on Messi’s Instagram post, offering his condolences and support to the Argentine during the difficult period.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote:

A huge hug to you and your loved ones during these difficult times, Leo.

The short but personal message came from one of the most prominent figures in Messi’s football career.

Although Ronaldo and Messi were fierce rivals during their years at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, the pair have consistently expressed admiration and respect for each other away from the pitch.

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Ronaldo’s message was particularly significant as Messi mourns the loss of his father, who played a major role in both his personal life and football career.

Lionel Messi pays tribute to his father, Jorge

Messi broke his public silence following his father’s death on Wednesday, sharing an emotional tribute on social media.

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The Inter Miami and Argentina star reflected on Jorge’s role as his father, friend and representative, while describing the difficulty of accepting that he was no longer there.

Messi also highlighted the close bond they shared and the enormous influence Jorge had throughout his football journey.

Jorge was not only Messi’s father but also his long-time representative and one of the key figures behind his development as a footballer.

He played an important role during Messi’s early career and was involved in the decisions that eventually helped take the young Argentine to Barcelona.

Jorge Messi’s influence on Lionel’s career

Lionel Messi takes a selfie with his dad Jorge Messi in a photo shared on Instagram in January 2018 | Photo via Messi (Instagram) Jorge Messi Instagram

In his tribute, Messi also reflected on his father’s support during the final years of his life.

Jorge had encouraged his son to continue playing for Argentina and hoped to see him compete at another World Cup.

Messi’s tribute highlighted the personal significance of his international career and the support he received from his father throughout his journey.

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Despite the emotional challenges away from the pitch, Messi continued to represent Argentina and achieved some of the biggest milestones of his career.

The football world has since shared messages of sympathy with Messi and his family, with Ronaldo’s tribute standing out because of the extraordinary rivalry between the two players.