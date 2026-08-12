Homework tops the list of top 10 ways Ghanaians use Claude AI; See full list

Ghana ranks 94th out of 116 countries for per-capita usage of Claude, the artificial intelligence assistant developed by Anthropic, according to data from the company.

Ghana ranks 94th out of 116 countries for per-capita usage of Anthropic’s Claude AI, recording a usage index of 0.27x, below the global benchmark of 1.0x.

Homework is the most common use of AI in Ghana, accounting for 13.9% of Claude usage, followed by self-presentation writing (6.3%) and web front-end development (5.1%).

Ghana’s most distinctive AI use is also homework, which is 2.2 times the global rate, followed by document transformation (1.9x) and AI app building (1.7x).

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The country recorded a 0.27x usage index when adjusted for the working-age population, compared with a global benchmark of 1.0x.

The figure suggests that Claude usage among Ghana's working-age population is considerably lower than the global average. Anthropic's data also indicates a strong relationship between per-capita Claude usage and economic output, with smaller, wealthier and more technologically advanced countries dominating the top positions.

Israel, Singapore and Australia were among the countries recording the highest levels of per-capita Claude usage.

Ghana's position places it within a broader pattern seen across several developing economies, where adoption of emerging artificial intelligence technologies remains below the levels recorded in high-income countries.

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The data highlights the gap in AI adoption between Ghana and some of the world's leading technology markets, while also pointing to potential opportunities for greater integration of AI into education, business and professional activities.

How Ghanaians are using AI

Homework 13.9%

Self-presentation writing 6.3%

Web front-end 5.1%

Promotional writing 3.8%

Workplace writing 3.0%

Starting a business 2.7%

Slide decks 2.6%

Document transformation 2.5%

Emotional Wellbeing and Support 2.3%

Formatted writing 2.2%

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Ghana's most distinctive AI uses

Homework 2.2x

Document transformation 1.9x

AI app building1.7x

Web front-end 1.5x

Self-presentation writing1.5x

Software development — other 1.4x

Reference and fact-finding1.4x

Formatted writing1.3x

The figures suggest that while Ghana's overall per-capita use of Claude remains below the global benchmark, AI is already being applied across education, writing, software development, business and other areas.

The relatively high use of AI for homework and other educational tasks also points to the growing role of AI tools among students and other learners in Ghana.