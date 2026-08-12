Michael Essien sends 'strong' message to Caleb Yirenkyi after Coventry City move

Ghana legend Michael Essien has congratulated Caleb Yirenkyi on his move to Coventry City, urging the young midfielder to remain humble, disciplined and committed to his development.

Ghana football legend Michael Essien has congratulated young midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi following his move to newly promoted English Premier League side Coventry City.

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Essien took to Facebook to commend the 20-year-old Ghanaian international for his hard work, dedication and attitude, while encouraging him to remain humble as he begins a new chapter in his career.

“Your hard work, dedication, attitude and willingness to learn will continue to push you to greater heights. Stay humble, disciplined, and respectful, and keep working hard. Wishing you all the best. ❤️” Essien wrote.

Yirenkyi’s transfer to Coventry City represents a significant step forward in his development after making a strong impression with his performances at both club and international levels.

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The talented midfielder was part of Ghana’s Black Stars squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he attracted attention after scoring a late winning goal against Panama.

His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of Ghana’s promising young footballers, with his move to the English Championship providing an opportunity to develop further in a competitive European league.

At Coventry City, Yirenkyi will be looking to adapt to English football, gain valuable experience and establish himself as an important member of the squad.

Essien’s message comes as Yirenkyi begins what could become a defining stage of his career.

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The former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder knows the demands of playing at the highest level, having enjoyed a distinguished career in European football.

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His advice to Yirenkyi highlights the importance of discipline, humility, respect and continuous learning as the young midfielder seeks to make his mark in England.