Lil Win recalls dangerous movie stunt that nearly broke his neck

Ghanaian actor Lil Win recalls how a dangerous movie stunt about 15 years ago nearly caused a serious neck injury after he was asked to repeat a jump from a storey building.

Lil Win says he was asked to jump from a storey building while playing an armed robber because no trained stunt performer was available.

After one camera failed to capture the first successful attempt, he repeated the stunt and caught his leg on a wire, nearly landing on his neck.

Although the impact badly affected his leg, Lil Win travelled to Techiman later that day to honour a performance commitment.

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Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has opened up about a dangerous stunt on a movie set about 15 years ago that nearly caused him a serious neck injury.

The actor shared the experience in a video posted on social media, recalling how he was required to jump from a storey building while portraying an armed robber in the film.

According to Lil Win, the stunt should ideally have been performed by a trained professional. However, because no stunt performer was available at the time, he was asked to carry out the jump himself.

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He explained that the plan involved three cameras capturing the stunt from different angles. In his view, a safer production method would have been for a professional stunt performer to do the jump, with Lil Win then taking over for the subsequent scenes.

The first jump went according to plan, with the actor landing safely. However, one of the three cameras reportedly failed to capture the stunt properly, forcing him to repeat the jump.

It was during the second attempt that the situation became dangerous.

Lil Win said he failed to notice a wire while making the jump, causing his leg to become caught and disrupting his landing. He said his neck came dangerously close to hitting the ground, but he managed to land in a way that prevented what could have been a serious injury.

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I jumped for the first time and landed safely, but there were three cameras, and they told me that one of them had failed to capture the moment, so I had to jump again. The second time I jumped, there was a wire I hadn't noticed, and I tripped over it. I could have landed on my neck, but because it wasn't my time to die, I somehow managed to land awkwardly on my feet. The impact hurt badly, he recalled.

Although he avoided a serious neck injury, Lil Win said the impact left his leg badly affected. Despite being in considerable pain, the actor said he travelled to Techiman later that same day to honour a commitment to perform at a show.

He explained that he chose not to cancel the appearance because the event organiser insisted that he attend, saying the fans wanted to see him and establish for themselves whether he had actually been injured.

The account has offered a glimpse into the risks Lil Win says he faced while performing stunts during his earlier years in Ghana's film industry.

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