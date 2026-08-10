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Cape Coast, Elmina Castles extend hours to 10pm as Ghana pushes 24-hour tourism economy

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:05 - 10 August 2026
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Cape Coast Castle
Ghana’s historic Cape Coast and Elmina Castles have extended their operating hours to 10:00 p.m., in a move aimed at supporting the government’s 24-hour economy agenda and expanding tourism opportunities.
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  • Cape Coast and Elmina Castles will now operate until 10:00 p.m., allowing visitors to explore the historic sites beyond traditional daytime hours.

  • The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) successfully tested night tours at both castles before the extended hours were introduced.

  • Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie said the initiative forms part of the government’s 24-hour economy agenda, creating new opportunities for tourism businesses and improving access to Ghana’s heritage sites.

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The initiative was announced by Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 10 August 2026.

According to the Minister, the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) successfully conducted pilot night tours at both heritage sites before introducing the extended opening hours.

Ms Gomashie said;

The Board and management of GMMB have successfully piloted night tours in Cape Coast and Elmina Castles
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READ MORE: Top 10 tourist sites that drew 1.38 million visitors in 2025 as revenue hits $4.34bn

The extended hours will allow tourists and residents to visit the two internationally recognised heritage sites beyond their traditional daytime schedules.

The move is part of the government’s wider efforts to integrate tourism into the 24-hour economy, creating opportunities for businesses and workers to benefit from activities taking place beyond conventional operating hours.

Night tours could also provide visitors with a different experience of the historic castles, particularly as the sites take on a different atmosphere after sunset.

READ MORE: Duncan-Williams faces backlash after calling for prayers to heal Ghana’s polluted water bodies

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The extension comes as Ghana seeks to increase the economic contribution of tourism while improving access to some of the country’s most important historical and cultural attractions.

Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle are among Ghana’s most prominent heritage sites and attract both domestic and international visitors interested in the country’s history, particularly the transatlantic slave trade and its lasting legacy.

By keeping the castles open until 10:00 p.m., authorities hope to create additional opportunities for visitors to explore the sites while supporting businesses and tourism-related activities in the surrounding communities.

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The initiative also forms part of broader efforts to make Ghana’s tourism sector more dynamic and responsive to the government’s 24-hour economy vision.

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With night tours now piloted at both castles, the extended operating hours could mark a significant shift in how Ghana’s heritage attractions are experienced and promoted.

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