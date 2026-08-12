Agya Koo reverses retirement to star in new Lil Win movie (video)

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has announced his return to the movie industry after previously indicating that he would retire from acting.

Veteran actor Agya Koo has reversed his decision to retire from acting and is returning to the movie industry.

He is collaborating with Lil Win on a new movie whose title and release date have not yet been announced.

Agya Koo said he is confident the production will impress Ghanaians and deliver an important message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celebrated actor made the announcement while speaking to the media on the set of a new movie featuring fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Although the title of the upcoming movie has not yet been disclosed, Agya Koo expressed confidence that the production would resonate with audiences and deliver an important message.

Also Read: Lil Win recalls dangerous movie stunt that nearly broke his neck

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The scenes show that this movie will be a hit and will guide people in similar situations. I had planned to stay away from the movie scene, but I am back and you will see me live and coloured,” he said.

Agya Koo also reflected on his previous collaborations with Lil Win, noting that the two have worked together on several productions.

“I have acted movies with Kwadwo (Lil Win), and the last one was Agya Boakye with Mr Ibu. He looks for me several times, but I am busy with my band,” he said.

From left to right: Lil Win, Mr Ibu and Agya Koo

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the veteran actor, his commitments to his music career had made it difficult for him to return to acting despite Lil Win's efforts to work with him again.

He said he had now created time to take part in the latest production and was confident that audiences would appreciate his return to the screen.

“This is the time I have made to act this movie, and I am sure Ghanaians will be impressed,” he added.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has revealed that he had initially planned to retire from acting, but after reconsidering his decision, he has chosen to continue his career.



The celebrated actor says he is ready to return with renewed energy and hopes to deliver even more… pic.twitter.com/hBFRrHqkRA — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 11, 2026

Agya Koo remains one of Ghana's most recognisable actors, having built a successful career through numerous Ghanaian productions, particularly during the height of the Kumawood movie industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of his most celebrated movies include Kwaku Ananse, Obra, Asantewaa, Maame, Agya Koo, Away Bus, Pastor, Akpeteshie, Sika, and Kofi Sika. His performances, particularly in comedy and family-oriented productions, helped establish him as one of the most popular faces of Ghanaian cinema.

His return comes as welcome news to many fans who have followed his career over the years. Agya Koo's distinctive comic style and memorable characters made him a household name and contributed significantly to the popularity of Kumawood films.

Agya Koo's decision to return to acting also marks another chapter in a career that has spanned several decades.

The new production will also reunite him with Lil Win, who has established his own reputation as an actor, comedian and filmmaker. The pair have previously appeared together in Ghanaian movies, making their latest collaboration one that is likely to attract considerable interest.