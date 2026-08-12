Memphis Depay threatens action against Corinthians over contract dispute

Memphis Depay has threatened action against Corinthians after claiming the Brazilian club failed to honour an agreed two-year contract extension.

Memphis Depay’s future at Brazilian club Corinthians has taken a dramatic turn after the former Manchester United forward accused the club of failing to honour an agreement over a contract extension.

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The Dutch forward joined Corinthians as a free agent in September 2024 after leaving Atlético Madrid, seeking to revive his career away from European football.

Since arriving in Brazil, Depay has become an important figure for Corinthians, making 79 appearances, scoring 20 goals and helping the club win three trophies.

However, his time in São Paulo now appears to be heading towards an uncertain conclusion after Corinthians confirmed that they will not extend his contract, citing concerns over the club’s financial situation.

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Memphis Depay breaks silence on Corinthians' contract dispute

Depay has disputed Corinthians’ decision, claiming that a two-year contract extension had already been agreed.

According to the former Manchester United star, the proposed renewal had received approval from the club president, as well as the sporting, legal and financial departments.

The 32-year-old has now threatened to take action against the Brazilian club, accusing some individuals of breaching the agreement.

Depay expressed his frustration in a statement shared on X.

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“Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for two more years.”

He added:

“This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department.”

Depay claimed that the decision to disregard the agreement was made by certain individuals within the club.

“Some people decided, however, to breach this engagement.”

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The Netherlands international insisted that he had respected Corinthians throughout the process but said he was now prepared to defend his interests.

“I didn’t want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests.”

Depay also warned that he intends to speak publicly about the dispute and take action over what he considers unacceptable conduct.

“In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned.”

Memphis Depay’s Manchester United career

The dispute with Corinthians adds another twist to a career that has taken Depay across several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United signed the forward from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 after he established himself as one of the Eredivisie’s leading goalscorers.

Depay was given United’s iconic No. 7 shirt but struggled to consistently produce his best form under Louis van Gaal and later José Mourinho.

He eventually left Old Trafford for Lyon in January 2017 after scoring seven goals in 53 appearances for the club.

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Although his Manchester United spell fell short of expectations, Depay went on to rebuild his career at Lyon before later representing Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years. This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach… — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) August 12, 2026

Depay’s recent international career

Depay also represented the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although his involvement was limited to three substitute appearances before the Dutch were eliminated.

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His time at Corinthians has also been marked by controversy. Earlier in March, television cameras appeared to show Depay using his phone while on the Corinthians bench before a member of the coaching staff intervened.

With Corinthians refusing to extend his contract and Depay maintaining that a two-year renewal had already been agreed, the dispute could now escalate into a legal and contractual battle.