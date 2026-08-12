Police arrest Imam and pastor for inciting religious violence in separate viral videos

Police arrest Imam and pastor for inciting religious violence in separate viral videos

Police arrest Imam and pastor for inciting religious violence in separate viral videos

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects over separate videos in which they allegedly made inciting and offensive comments about Prophet Mohammed.

Ghana Police have arrested an Imam and a pastor over separate viral videos containing alleged inciting religious comments.

The Imam allegedly urged violence against people who speak ill of Prophet Mohammed, while the pastor allegedly made offensive remarks about the Prophet.

Investigations are ongoing, with both suspects expected to face due process under the law.

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The arrests were made in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) as part of investigations into comments the Police say could encourage violence against people who criticise the Islamic prophet.

The first suspect, identified as 35-year-old Masud Abdullah, is an Imam who allegedly made statements advocating violence against persons who speak ill of Prophet Mohammed.

According to the Police, information available to them indicates that Abdullah made the comments while delivering a sermon at a mosque at Ntensere in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

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The first suspect, identified as 35-year-old Masud Abdullah

In a related development, the Police Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, also known as Apostle Daniel JY Adjei.

He was allegedly captured in a separate video making derogatory and offensive comments about Prophet Mohammed.

The Police said investigations into both cases are ongoing and the two suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.

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In a statement, the Ghana Police Service cautioned religious leaders, preachers, community leaders and social media commentators against using freedom of religion or expression to encourage violence.

Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, also known as Apostle Daniel JY Adjei

“The Ghana Police Service takes this opportunity to remind the public, particularly religious leaders, preachers, community leaders, social media commentators that freedom of religion and freedom of expression must never be used as justification for inciting violence or encouraging members of the public to harm others,” the statement said.

The Police further warned that such statements could constitute offences and assured the public that persons found responsible would be dealt with according to the law.

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“Such inciteful utterances constitute infractions and perpetrators will be arrested to face the full rigours of the law,” the Police said.

The latest arrests come as the Police continue to monitor online content and investigate statements that could potentially trigger violence or threaten public safety.