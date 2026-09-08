A 36-year-old goalkeeper playing non-league football in London has been selected as the proposed successor to the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom according to reports from the Telegraph.

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George Desmond Kamurasi, the captain and goalkeeper of SE Dons

George Desmond Kamurasi, the captain and goalkeeper of SE Dons in south-east London, was selected by the kingdom’s 21-member Royal Succession Committee on September 4, according to reports from Ugandan media.

15 of the 18 committee members who attended the meeting reportedly voted in his favour. However, the selection is said to require a formal declaration under Tooro tradition.

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Kamurasi is the first cousin of the late King Oyo. His selection is linked to the succession arrangements set out in the will of his grandfather, former Tooro king George Rukidi III.

The development follows the death of King Oyo on August 27, 2026, at the age of 34. According to reports, Oyo had been receiving medical treatment in the United States. His body was returned to Uganda on September 4, with his burial scheduled for September 12.

King Oyo became one of the world's most famous traditional rulers when he took the Tooro throne in 1995 at just three years old, following the death of his father.

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