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Jordan Ayew handed Black Stars call-up for AFCON qualifiers despite being a free agent

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:08 - 08 September 2026
Jordan Ayew | Photo via Getty Images
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Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has reportedly been handed a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire.

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The 34-year-old forward remains without a club but has been included in head coach Carlos Queiroz's squad for Ghana's upcoming international assignments as per reports.

Ayew captained the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and remains an important figure in the national team despite currently being a free agent.

The former Leicester City forward became available after leaving the club following their relegation to League One.

Jordan Ayew's next club remains uncertain.

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Ayew has been linked with a number of clubs since becoming a free agent, including Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia and English Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

However, reports indicated that both clubs denied having expressed an interest in signing the experienced Ghanaian forward.

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City attacker is now reportedly expected to join Sheffield United as a free agent.

A potential move could be completed before Ghana's upcoming AFCON qualifying matches, with Ayew expected to be unveiled on Friday, September 11, which is also his 35th birthday.

Jordan Ayew set for AFCON qualifiers

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Ayew's inclusion comes as Ghana prepares for its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars are determined to return to the continental tournament after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations under former head coach Otto Addo.

With Queiroz now in charge, Ghana will be hoping to put together a strong qualifying campaign and secure a place at the 2027 AFCON.

Ayew's experience and leadership are expected to remain valuable to the Black Stars as they begin their latest bid to return to Africa's biggest international football tournament.

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