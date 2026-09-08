Ruth Kadiri debunks death rumours after false reports claim Nollywood actress died in accident

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has reassured fans that she is alive and well after false reports claiming that she had died in an accident circulated on social media.

Ruth Kadiri has debunked reports of her death, confirming that she is alive, safe and in good health.

The false reports claimed the Nollywood actress had died in an accident, sparking concern among her fans before she responded on Instagram.

Kadiri urged her followers to report the accounts spreading the misinformation and warned against allowing unverified claims to gain traction online.

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The rumours began making the rounds online on Sunday, September 6, 2026, prompting concern among fans and followers who came across posts falsely announcing her death.

Kadiri quickly moved to dispel the claims, using her Instagram platform to address the reports and confirm that she had not been involved in any accident.

In a video shared with her followers, the actress said:

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Please note that I am alive. I did not have any accident, and I am safe.

Rather than simply dismissing the reports, Kadiri called on her followers to take action against the accounts responsible for spreading the misinformation.

She urged fans to report the social media pages and posts carrying the false claims, helping to prevent the rumours from reaching a wider audience.

Her response brought reassurance to concerned followers and once again highlighted the speed at which unverified reports involving celebrities can spread online.

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False death reports have become a recurring issue on social media, with fabricated claims about public figures often gaining traction before the individuals involved have an opportunity to respond. Such rumours can trigger widespread panic, particularly when they are reposted across multiple platforms without verification.

Kadiri remains an established figure in Nollywood, having built a career spanning acting and filmmaking while also developing a significant audience through social media.