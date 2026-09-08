Advertisement

Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 8

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:34 - 08 September 2026
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
Advertisement

  • The cedi strengthened slightly against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro.

  • The dollar is trading at GH¢11.3893 buying and GH¢11.4007 selling.

  • The pound and euro both recorded increases against the cedi in the latest BoG rates.

Advertisement

The Ghana cedi has strengthened slightly against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro, according to the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates.

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 7

For Tuesday, September 8, 2026, the US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.3893 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4007.

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo
Advertisement

The pound sterling is trading at GH¢15.4291 for buying and GH¢15.4445 for selling, while the euro stands at GH¢13.2461 for buying and GH¢13.2582 for selling.

The rates are based on average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Monday, September 7, 2026. The BoG publishes daily reference rates based on foreign exchange transactions submitted by banks.

Cedi strengthens against dollar, weakens against pound and euro

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro

READ ALSO: Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan's husband dead

Advertisement

Compared with the previous BoG update published on September 7, the cedi recorded mixed movements against the three major currencies.

The dollar’s buying rate has fallen from GH¢11.3943 to GH¢11.3893, a decrease of GH¢0.0050. Its selling rate has also declined from GH¢11.4057 to GH¢11.4007, also by GH¢0.0050.

This means the cedi gained slightly against the US dollar, reversing part of the pressure recorded in the previous update.

The pound, however, moved higher against the cedi. Its buying rate increased from GH¢15.4051 to GH¢15.4291, representing a rise of GH¢0.0240. The selling rate also increased from GH¢15.4216 to GH¢15.4445, up by GH¢0.0229.

The euro also strengthened against the cedi. Its buying rate rose from GH¢13.2392 to GH¢13.2461, an increase of GH¢0.0069, while its selling rate increased from GH¢13.2523 to GH¢13.2582, also by GH¢0.0059.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

The latest figures therefore show a mixed performance for the cedi, with the local currency gaining marginally against the dollar while losing ground against the pound and euro.

The movements come after the cedi came under renewed pressure against major currencies in recent weeks. Reuters reported earlier in September that increased demand for foreign currency, including from importers and foreign investors, was contributing to downward pressure on the cedi.

The exchange-rate movements could affect the cost of imported goods, international travel, foreign tuition payments and other transactions requiring US dollars, pounds or euros.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Cedi Bank of Ghana
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Highlife musician Barosky repatriated to Ghana after being found homeless in Manchester
Entertainment
08.09.2026
Highlife musician Barosky repatriated to Ghana after being found homeless in Manchester
George Desmond Kamurasi, the captain and goalkeeper of SE Dons
Sports
08.09.2026
Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom picks England-based goalkeeper to become king
Why men should attend antenatal care - not just for the baby
Lifestyle
08.09.2026
Why men should attend antenatal care - not just for the baby
Jordan Ayew joins Sheffield United on a two-year deal
Sports
08.09.2026
Jordan Ayew signs one-year deal with Sheffield United
Ballon d’Or 2026: 30 nominees revealed as Raphinha misses out – Check full list
Sports
08.09.2026
Ballon d’Or 2026: 30 men’s nominees revealed as Raphinha misses out – Check full list
Full List: Top 10 most viewed YouTube music videos of all time
Entertainment
08.09.2026
Full List: Top 10 most viewed YouTube music videos of all time