Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 8

The cedi strengthened slightly against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro.

The dollar is trading at GH¢11.3893 buying and GH¢11.4007 selling.

The pound and euro both recorded increases against the cedi in the latest BoG rates.

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The Ghana cedi has strengthened slightly against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro, according to the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates.

For Tuesday, September 8, 2026, the US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.3893 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4007.

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The pound sterling is trading at GH¢15.4291 for buying and GH¢15.4445 for selling, while the euro stands at GH¢13.2461 for buying and GH¢13.2582 for selling.

The rates are based on average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Monday, September 7, 2026. The BoG publishes daily reference rates based on foreign exchange transactions submitted by banks.

Cedi strengthens against dollar, weakens against pound and euro

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro

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Compared with the previous BoG update published on September 7, the cedi recorded mixed movements against the three major currencies.

The dollar’s buying rate has fallen from GH¢11.3943 to GH¢11.3893, a decrease of GH¢0.0050. Its selling rate has also declined from GH¢11.4057 to GH¢11.4007, also by GH¢0.0050.

This means the cedi gained slightly against the US dollar, reversing part of the pressure recorded in the previous update.

The pound, however, moved higher against the cedi. Its buying rate increased from GH¢15.4051 to GH¢15.4291, representing a rise of GH¢0.0240. The selling rate also increased from GH¢15.4216 to GH¢15.4445, up by GH¢0.0229.

The euro also strengthened against the cedi. Its buying rate rose from GH¢13.2392 to GH¢13.2461, an increase of GH¢0.0069, while its selling rate increased from GH¢13.2523 to GH¢13.2582, also by GH¢0.0059.

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The latest figures therefore show a mixed performance for the cedi, with the local currency gaining marginally against the dollar while losing ground against the pound and euro.

The movements come after the cedi came under renewed pressure against major currencies in recent weeks. Reuters reported earlier in September that increased demand for foreign currency, including from importers and foreign investors, was contributing to downward pressure on the cedi.