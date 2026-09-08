UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes
MBChB Medicine has UCC's lowest cut-off point at aggregate 8, followed by Pharmacy at 9.
Nursing, Midwifery, Optometry, Physiotherapy and Law require aggregate 12.
UCC's listed cut-offs extend to aggregate 36 for Diploma in Mathematics Education (CoDE), with requirements varying by programme and mode of study.
For the 2026 admission cycle, the published cut-off points show that MBChB Medicine has the lowest aggregate requirement at 8, followed by Doctor of Pharmacy at 9 and BSc Physician Assistant Studies and BSc Physician Assistantship at 11.
Other highly competitive programmes include Nursing, Midwifery, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Optometry and Law, with cut-off points generally ranging between 12 and 15.
The figures below are based on the UCC cut-off point data published by Ghana UniChecker, which says its figures reflect the latest available UCC cut-off points and are drawn from the university's published admission information.
UCC’s admissions platform lists its current application cycle for the 2026/2027 academic year, while its admissions resources also contain programme information from the previous academic cycle.
Health and Health Sciences programmes
Health-related programmes dominate the most competitive end of the UCC admission list. Medicine requires an aggregate of 8, while Pharmacy requires 9.
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
Category
Level
MBChB Medicine
8
Very High
Health
Degree
Doctor of Pharmacy
9
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Physician Assistant Studies
11
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Physician Assistantship
11
High
Science
Degree
BSc Medical Laboratory Science
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Medical Laboratory Technology
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Midwifery
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Nursing
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Optometry
12
High
Science
Degree
BSc Physiotherapy
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
Doctor of Optometry
12
High
Health Sciences
Degree
LLB Law
12
High
Law
Degree
BSc Diagnostic Imaging Technology
14
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Diagnostic Medical Sonography
14
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Dietetics
14
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Nutrition
15
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Community Health Nursing
18
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Health Information Management
18
Medium
Health Sciences
Degree
BSc Sport and Exercise Science
22
Low
Health Sciences
Degree
Business, Science and Technology
Several of UCC's Business and Science programmes require aggregates between 15 and 18. BBA Accounting has a cut-off of 15, while Computer Science and Information Technology require 15.
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
Category
Level
BBA Accounting
15
Medium
Business
Degree
BSc Computer Science
15
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Information Technology
15
Medium
Technology
Degree
BA Economics
16
Medium
Social Science
Degree
BComm Finance
16
Medium
Business
Degree
BSc Actuarial Science
16
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Biochemistry
16
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Biomedical Sciences
16
Medium
Science
Degree
BBA Human Resource Management
17
Medium
Business
Degree
BSc Economics with Finance
17
Medium
Business
Degree
BSc Forensic Science
17
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Geography and Regional Planning
17
Medium
Social Science
Degree
BSc Mathematics and Statistics
17
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Mathematics with Economics
17
Medium
Science
Degree
BBA Commerce
18
Medium
Business
Degree
BBA Management
18
Medium
Business
Degree
BSc Agriculture
18
Medium
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Applied Economics
18
Medium
Social Science
Degree
BSc Chemistry
18
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Engineering Physics
18
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc Laboratory Technology
18
Medium
Science
Degree
BSc African Studies
19
Low
Arts
Degree
BSc Environmental Science
19
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics
19
Low
Science
Degree
Arts, Education and Social Sciences
UCC remains particularly associated with Education, and the list includes a wide range of Education programmes. Cut-off points for the programmes in this group range from 16 to 24, depending on the course.
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
Category
Level
BEd Arts
16
Medium
Education
Degree
BA Communication Studies
17
Medium
Arts
Degree
BEd Communication Design
17
Medium
Education
Degree
BA Political Science
18
Medium
Arts
Degree
BA Sociology
18
Medium
Arts
Degree
BEd Home Economics
18
Medium
Education
Degree
BEd Mathematics
18
Medium
Education
Degree
BA Education
20
Low
Education
Degree
BA English
20
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Geography
20
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Linguistics
20
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Population and Health
20
Low
Social Science
Degree
BA Social Sciences
20
Low
Social Science
Degree
BEd Computer Science
20
Low
Education
Degree
BEd Early Childhood Education
20
Low
Education
Degree
BA Music
21
Low
Arts
Degree
BEd Primary Education
21
Low
Education
Degree
BA Anthropology
22
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Arts
22
Low
Arts
Degree
BA French
22
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Social Behaviour and Conflict Management
22
Low
Social Science
Degree
BEd Basic Education
22
Low
Education
Degree
BEd Health Sciences Education
22
Low
Education
Degree
BEd Information Technology Education
22
Low
Education
Degree
BEd Junior High School Education
22
Low
Education
Degree
BEd Science
22
Low
Education
Degree
BA Theatre Studies
23
Low
Arts
Degree
BEd Health Physical Education and Recreation
23
Low
Education
Degree
BA Dance
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BA History
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Religious Studies
24
Low
Arts
Degree
BEd Construction Technology
24
Low
Education
Degree
BEd Fine Art
24
Low
Education
Degree
BA Chinese
25
Low
Arts
Degree
BA Film Studies
25
Low
Arts
Degree
Agriculture and other Science programmes
UCC also offers programmes in agriculture, environmental studies, mathematics and other scientific disciplines, with several requiring aggregates of 20 or above.
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Agri-Business
20
Low
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Agro-Processing
20
Low
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Development Economics
20
Low
Social Science
Degree
BSc Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences
20
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Horticulture
20
Low
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Hospitality Management
20
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Mathematics
20
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
20
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Psychology
20
Low
Social Science
Degree
BSc Water and Sanitation
20
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Agricultural Extension and Community Development
21
Low
Agriculture
Degree
BSc Industrial Chemistry
21
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Mathematics with Business
22
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Physics
22
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Tourism Management
22
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Conservation Biology and Entomology
25
Low
Science
Degree
BSc Statistics
25
Low
Science
Degree
CoDE and Diploma programmes
The list also includes programmes offered through the College of Distance Education (CoDE). These generally have higher aggregate thresholds than many of the regular competitive programmes.
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
Category
Level
BSc Accounting (CoDE)
24
Low
Business
Degree
BCom (CoDE)
26
Low
Business
Degree
BSc Management Studies (CoDE)
26
Low
Business
Degree
BEd Basic Education (CoDE)
28
Low
Education
Degree
BEd Early Childhood Education (CoDE)
28
Low
Education
Degree
BA Arts (CoDE)
30
Low
Arts
Degree
Diploma in Business Administration (CoDE)
30
Low
Business
Diploma
Diploma in Commerce (CoDE)
30
Low
Business
Diploma
Diploma in Early Childhood Education (CoDE)
30
Low
Education
Diploma
Diploma in Information Technology (CoDE)
30
Low
Technology
Diploma
Diploma in Junior High School Education (CoDE)
30
Low
Education
Diploma
Diploma in Labour Policy Studies (CoDE)
30
Low
Business
Diploma
BA Psychology (CoDE)
32
Low
Arts
Degree
BSc Information Technology (CoDE)
32
Low
Computing
Degree
Diploma in Basic Education (CoDE)
32
Low
Education
Diploma
Diploma in Education (CoDE)
32
Low
Education
Diploma
Diploma in Mathematics Education (CoDE)
36
Low
Education
Diploma
Source: The tables above are organised from the list provided and the cut-off and demand classifications are attributed to Ghana UniChecker.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom