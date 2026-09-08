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UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:01 - 08 September 2026
UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes
The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has some of Ghana’s most competitive undergraduate programmes, with admission aggregates varying significantly depending on the course and mode of study.
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  • MBChB Medicine has UCC's lowest cut-off point at aggregate 8, followed by Pharmacy at 9.

  • Nursing, Midwifery, Optometry, Physiotherapy and Law require aggregate 12.

  • UCC's listed cut-offs extend to aggregate 36 for Diploma in Mathematics Education (CoDE), with requirements varying by programme and mode of study.

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For the 2026 admission cycle, the published cut-off points show that MBChB Medicine has the lowest aggregate requirement at 8, followed by Doctor of Pharmacy at 9 and BSc Physician Assistant Studies and BSc Physician Assistantship at 11.

Also Read: University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

Other highly competitive programmes include Nursing, Midwifery, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Optometry and Law, with cut-off points generally ranging between 12 and 15.

The figures below are based on the UCC cut-off point data published by Ghana UniChecker, which says its figures reflect the latest available UCC cut-off points and are drawn from the university's published admission information.

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UCC’s admissions platform lists its current application cycle for the 2026/2027 academic year, while its admissions resources also contain programme information from the previous academic cycle.

Also Read: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

Health and Health Sciences programmes

The Department of Physician Assistant Studies, School of Medical Sciences. Image credit: https://dpas.ucc.edu.gh/
The Department of Physician Assistant Studies, School of Medical Sciences. Image credit: https://dpas.ucc.edu.gh/

Health-related programmes dominate the most competitive end of the UCC admission list. Medicine requires an aggregate of 8, while Pharmacy requires 9.

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Programme

Cut-off

Demand

Category

Level

MBChB Medicine

8

Very High

Health

Degree

Doctor of Pharmacy

9

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Physician Assistant Studies

11

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Physician Assistantship

11

High

Science

Degree

BSc Medical Laboratory Science

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Medical Laboratory Technology

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Midwifery

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Nursing

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Optometry

12

High

Science

Degree

BSc Physiotherapy

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

Doctor of Optometry

12

High

Health Sciences

Degree

LLB Law

12

High

Law

Degree

BSc Diagnostic Imaging Technology

14

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Diagnostic Medical Sonography

14

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Dietetics

14

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Nutrition

15

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Community Health Nursing

18

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Health Information Management

18

Medium

Health Sciences

Degree

BSc Sport and Exercise Science

22

Low

Health Sciences

Degree

Also Read: Top 7 most expensive courses to study at university: See list

Business, Science and Technology

Several of UCC's Business and Science programmes require aggregates between 15 and 18. BBA Accounting has a cut-off of 15, while Computer Science and Information Technology require 15.

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

Category

Level

BBA Accounting

15

Medium

Business

Degree

BSc Computer Science

15

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Information Technology

15

Medium

Technology

Degree

BA Economics

16

Medium

Social Science

Degree

BComm Finance

16

Medium

Business

Degree

BSc Actuarial Science

16

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Biochemistry

16

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Biomedical Sciences

16

Medium

Science

Degree

BBA Human Resource Management

17

Medium

Business

Degree

BSc Economics with Finance

17

Medium

Business

Degree

BSc Forensic Science

17

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Geography and Regional Planning

17

Medium

Social Science

Degree

BSc Mathematics and Statistics

17

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Mathematics with Economics

17

Medium

Science

Degree

BBA Commerce

18

Medium

Business

Degree

BBA Management

18

Medium

Business

Degree

BSc Agriculture

18

Medium

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Applied Economics

18

Medium

Social Science

Degree

BSc Chemistry

18

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Engineering Physics

18

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc Laboratory Technology

18

Medium

Science

Degree

BSc African Studies

19

Low

Arts

Degree

BSc Environmental Science

19

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

19

Low

Science

Degree

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Arts, Education and Social Sciences

UCC remains particularly associated with Education, and the list includes a wide range of Education programmes. Cut-off points for the programmes in this group range from 16 to 24, depending on the course.

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

Category

Level

BEd Arts

16

Medium

Education

Degree

BA Communication Studies

17

Medium

Arts

Degree

BEd Communication Design

17

Medium

Education

Degree

BA Political Science

18

Medium

Arts

Degree

BA Sociology

18

Medium

Arts

Degree

BEd Home Economics

18

Medium

Education

Degree

BEd Mathematics

18

Medium

Education

Degree

BA Education

20

Low

Education

Degree

BA English

20

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Geography

20

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Linguistics

20

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Population and Health

20

Low

Social Science

Degree

BA Social Sciences

20

Low

Social Science

Degree

BEd Computer Science

20

Low

Education

Degree

BEd Early Childhood Education

20

Low

Education

Degree

BA Music

21

Low

Arts

Degree

BEd Primary Education

21

Low

Education

Degree

BA Anthropology

22

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Arts

22

Low

Arts

Degree

BA French

22

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Social Behaviour and Conflict Management

22

Low

Social Science

Degree

BEd Basic Education

22

Low

Education

Degree

BEd Health Sciences Education

22

Low

Education

Degree

BEd Information Technology Education

22

Low

Education

Degree

BEd Junior High School Education

22

Low

Education

Degree

BEd Science

22

Low

Education

Degree

BA Theatre Studies

23

Low

Arts

Degree

BEd Health Physical Education and Recreation

23

Low

Education

Degree

BA Dance

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BA History

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Religious Studies

24

Low

Arts

Degree

BEd Construction Technology

24

Low

Education

Degree

BEd Fine Art

24

Low

Education

Degree

BA Chinese

25

Low

Arts

Degree

BA Film Studies

25

Low

Arts

Degree

Also Read: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

Agriculture and other Science programmes

UCC also offers programmes in agriculture, environmental studies, mathematics and other scientific disciplines, with several requiring aggregates of 20 or above.

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Agri-Business

20

Low

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Agro-Processing

20

Low

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Development Economics

20

Low

Social Science

Degree

BSc Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences

20

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Horticulture

20

Low

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Hospitality Management

20

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Mathematics

20

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

20

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Psychology

20

Low

Social Science

Degree

BSc Water and Sanitation

20

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Agricultural Extension and Community Development

21

Low

Agriculture

Degree

BSc Industrial Chemistry

21

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Mathematics with Business

22

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Physics

22

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Tourism Management

22

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Conservation Biology and Entomology

25

Low

Science

Degree

BSc Statistics

25

Low

Science

Degree

Also Read: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

CoDE and Diploma programmes

The list also includes programmes offered through the College of Distance Education (CoDE). These generally have higher aggregate thresholds than many of the regular competitive programmes.

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Programme

Cut-off

Demand

Category

Level

BSc Accounting (CoDE)

24

Low

Business

Degree

BCom (CoDE)

26

Low

Business

Degree

BSc Management Studies (CoDE)

26

Low

Business

Degree

BEd Basic Education (CoDE)

28

Low

Education

Degree

BEd Early Childhood Education (CoDE)

28

Low

Education

Degree

BA Arts (CoDE)

30

Low

Arts

Degree

Diploma in Business Administration (CoDE)

30

Low

Business

Diploma

Diploma in Commerce (CoDE)

30

Low

Business

Diploma

Diploma in Early Childhood Education (CoDE)

30

Low

Education

Diploma

Diploma in Information Technology (CoDE)

30

Low

Technology

Diploma

Diploma in Junior High School Education (CoDE)

30

Low

Education

Diploma

Diploma in Labour Policy Studies (CoDE)

30

Low

Business

Diploma

BA Psychology (CoDE)

32

Low

Arts

Degree

BSc Information Technology (CoDE)

32

Low

Computing

Degree

Diploma in Basic Education (CoDE)

32

Low

Education

Diploma

Diploma in Education (CoDE)

32

Low

Education

Diploma

Diploma in Mathematics Education (CoDE)

36

Low

Education

Diploma

Source: The tables above are organised from the list provided and the cut-off and demand classifications are attributed to Ghana UniChecker.

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