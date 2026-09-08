UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes

UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes

UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has some of Ghana’s most competitive undergraduate programmes, with admission aggregates varying significantly depending on the course and mode of study.

MBChB Medicine has UCC's lowest cut-off point at aggregate 8 , followed by Pharmacy at 9.

Nursing, Midwifery, Optometry, Physiotherapy and Law require aggregate 12.

UCC's listed cut-offs extend to aggregate 36 for Diploma in Mathematics Education (CoDE), with requirements varying by programme and mode of study.

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For the 2026 admission cycle, the published cut-off points show that MBChB Medicine has the lowest aggregate requirement at 8, followed by Doctor of Pharmacy at 9 and BSc Physician Assistant Studies and BSc Physician Assistantship at 11.

Other highly competitive programmes include Nursing, Midwifery, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Optometry and Law, with cut-off points generally ranging between 12 and 15.

The figures below are based on the UCC cut-off point data published by Ghana UniChecker, which says its figures reflect the latest available UCC cut-off points and are drawn from the university's published admission information.

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UCC’s admissions platform lists its current application cycle for the 2026/2027 academic year, while its admissions resources also contain programme information from the previous academic cycle.

Also Read: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

Health and Health Sciences programmes

The Department of Physician Assistant Studies, School of Medical Sciences. Image credit: https://dpas.ucc.edu.gh/

Health-related programmes dominate the most competitive end of the UCC admission list. Medicine requires an aggregate of 8, while Pharmacy requires 9.

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Programme Cut-off Demand Category Level MBChB Medicine 8 Very High Health Degree Doctor of Pharmacy 9 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Physician Assistant Studies 11 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Physician Assistantship 11 High Science Degree BSc Medical Laboratory Science 12 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Medical Laboratory Technology 12 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Midwifery 12 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Nursing 12 High Health Sciences Degree BSc Optometry 12 High Science Degree BSc Physiotherapy 12 High Health Sciences Degree Doctor of Optometry 12 High Health Sciences Degree LLB Law 12 High Law Degree BSc Diagnostic Imaging Technology 14 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Diagnostic Medical Sonography 14 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Dietetics 14 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Nutrition 15 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Community Health Nursing 18 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Health Information Management 18 Medium Health Sciences Degree BSc Sport and Exercise Science 22 Low Health Sciences Degree

Business, Science and Technology

Several of UCC's Business and Science programmes require aggregates between 15 and 18. BBA Accounting has a cut-off of 15, while Computer Science and Information Technology require 15.

Programme Cut-off Demand Category Level BBA Accounting 15 Medium Business Degree BSc Computer Science 15 Medium Science Degree BSc Information Technology 15 Medium Technology Degree BA Economics 16 Medium Social Science Degree BComm Finance 16 Medium Business Degree BSc Actuarial Science 16 Medium Science Degree BSc Biochemistry 16 Medium Science Degree BSc Biomedical Sciences 16 Medium Science Degree BBA Human Resource Management 17 Medium Business Degree BSc Economics with Finance 17 Medium Business Degree BSc Forensic Science 17 Medium Science Degree BSc Geography and Regional Planning 17 Medium Social Science Degree BSc Mathematics and Statistics 17 Medium Science Degree BSc Mathematics with Economics 17 Medium Science Degree BBA Commerce 18 Medium Business Degree BBA Management 18 Medium Business Degree BSc Agriculture 18 Medium Agriculture Degree BSc Applied Economics 18 Medium Social Science Degree BSc Chemistry 18 Medium Science Degree BSc Engineering Physics 18 Medium Science Degree BSc Laboratory Technology 18 Medium Science Degree BSc African Studies 19 Low Arts Degree BSc Environmental Science 19 Low Science Degree BSc Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics 19 Low Science Degree

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Arts, Education and Social Sciences

UCC remains particularly associated with Education, and the list includes a wide range of Education programmes. Cut-off points for the programmes in this group range from 16 to 24, depending on the course.

Programme Cut-off Demand Category Level BEd Arts 16 Medium Education Degree BA Communication Studies 17 Medium Arts Degree BEd Communication Design 17 Medium Education Degree BA Political Science 18 Medium Arts Degree BA Sociology 18 Medium Arts Degree BEd Home Economics 18 Medium Education Degree BEd Mathematics 18 Medium Education Degree BA Education 20 Low Education Degree BA English 20 Low Arts Degree BA Geography 20 Low Arts Degree BA Linguistics 20 Low Arts Degree BA Population and Health 20 Low Social Science Degree BA Social Sciences 20 Low Social Science Degree BEd Computer Science 20 Low Education Degree BEd Early Childhood Education 20 Low Education Degree BA Music 21 Low Arts Degree BEd Primary Education 21 Low Education Degree BA Anthropology 22 Low Arts Degree BA Arts 22 Low Arts Degree BA French 22 Low Arts Degree BA Social Behaviour and Conflict Management 22 Low Social Science Degree BEd Basic Education 22 Low Education Degree BEd Health Sciences Education 22 Low Education Degree BEd Information Technology Education 22 Low Education Degree BEd Junior High School Education 22 Low Education Degree BEd Science 22 Low Education Degree BA Theatre Studies 23 Low Arts Degree BEd Health Physical Education and Recreation 23 Low Education Degree BA Dance 24 Low Arts Degree BA History 24 Low Arts Degree BA Religious Studies 24 Low Arts Degree BEd Construction Technology 24 Low Education Degree BEd Fine Art 24 Low Education Degree BA Chinese 25 Low Arts Degree BA Film Studies 25 Low Arts Degree

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Agriculture and other Science programmes

UCC also offers programmes in agriculture, environmental studies, mathematics and other scientific disciplines, with several requiring aggregates of 20 or above.

Programme Cut-off Demand Category Level BSc Agri-Business 20 Low Agriculture Degree BSc Agro-Processing 20 Low Agriculture Degree BSc Development Economics 20 Low Social Science Degree BSc Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences 20 Low Science Degree BSc Horticulture 20 Low Agriculture Degree BSc Hospitality Management 20 Low Business Degree BSc Mathematics 20 Low Science Degree BSc Molecular Biology and Biotechnology 20 Low Science Degree BSc Psychology 20 Low Social Science Degree BSc Water and Sanitation 20 Low Science Degree BSc Agricultural Extension and Community Development 21 Low Agriculture Degree BSc Industrial Chemistry 21 Low Science Degree BSc Mathematics with Business 22 Low Science Degree BSc Physics 22 Low Science Degree BSc Tourism Management 22 Low Business Degree BSc Conservation Biology and Entomology 25 Low Science Degree BSc Statistics 25 Low Science Degree

Also Read: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

CoDE and Diploma programmes

The list also includes programmes offered through the College of Distance Education (CoDE). These generally have higher aggregate thresholds than many of the regular competitive programmes.

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Programme Cut-off Demand Category Level BSc Accounting (CoDE) 24 Low Business Degree BCom (CoDE) 26 Low Business Degree BSc Management Studies (CoDE) 26 Low Business Degree BEd Basic Education (CoDE) 28 Low Education Degree BEd Early Childhood Education (CoDE) 28 Low Education Degree BA Arts (CoDE) 30 Low Arts Degree Diploma in Business Administration (CoDE) 30 Low Business Diploma Diploma in Commerce (CoDE) 30 Low Business Diploma Diploma in Early Childhood Education (CoDE) 30 Low Education Diploma Diploma in Information Technology (CoDE) 30 Low Technology Diploma Diploma in Junior High School Education (CoDE) 30 Low Education Diploma Diploma in Labour Policy Studies (CoDE) 30 Low Business Diploma BA Psychology (CoDE) 32 Low Arts Degree BSc Information Technology (CoDE) 32 Low Computing Degree Diploma in Basic Education (CoDE) 32 Low Education Diploma Diploma in Education (CoDE) 32 Low Education Diploma Diploma in Mathematics Education (CoDE) 36 Low Education Diploma