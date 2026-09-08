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In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 09:35 - 08 September 2026
In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square
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Award-winning Ghanaian chef, culinary educator, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Chef Abbys proudly represented Ghana as the featured chef at Black On The Square 2026, captivating audiences with a live culinary demonstration at the iconic Trafalgar Square.

Organised by the Mayor of London, Black On The Square is one of the city's flagship celebrations of Black culture. As the festival's featured culinary talent, Chef Abbys showcased the richness of Ghanaian cuisine, introducing audiences to authentic flavours, traditional ingredients, and the cultural stories behind the dishes.

In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square
In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square

Throughout the demonstration, visitors gathered around the cooking stage to experience Ghanaian cuisine firsthand, engaging with Chef Abbys as she shared insights into the country's culinary heritage and demonstrated how food serves as a powerful expression of identity, history, and community.

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In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square
In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square

"Representing Ghana on such an iconic stage was both an honour and a privilege. Every dish I prepared carried a story, and it was inspiring to see people from different cultures connect with our food and embrace our heritage" said Chef Abbys.

The showcase further reinforced Chef Abbys' growing reputation as one of Africa's leading culinary ambassadors, as she continues to elevate Ghanaian cuisine through international engagements, cultural storytelling, and culinary diplomacy.

In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square
In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square

Chef Abbys' participation added a distinct Ghanaian flavour to the occasion, leaving attendees with a deeper appreciation of the country's rich culinary traditions and Africa's growing influence on the global food scene.

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