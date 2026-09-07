‘You don’t have to tear someone else down’- Sarkodie urges SarkNation fans to reject toxicity

‘You don’t have to tear someone else down’- Sarkodie urges SarkNation fans to reject toxicity

‘You don’t have to tear someone else down’- Sarkodie urges SarkNation fans to reject toxicity

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has called on members of his SarkNation fanbase to promote his music without resorting to online attacks or hostility towards other artistes and their supporters.

Sarkodie has urged SarkNation members to reject online toxicity, saying they do not need to attack other artistes or fanbases to prove their loyalty to him.

He encouraged fans to focus on his music, movement and brand, warning that not every online confrontation deserves their attention.

Sarkodie also cautioned artistes against rewarding toxic fan behaviour, saying passion and loyalty should not require hatred or tearing others down

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In a message shared on Facebook, the award-winning rapper reflected on the origins of SarkNation and said the fanbase was initially established to strengthen and protect his brand.

Sarkodie paid tribute to the early members of the community, describing them as the *“first wave of SarkNation”* and crediting them for building the movement around loyalty, commitment and positive support.

He said;

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That foundation will always mean something to me

However, he believes the growth of SarkNation has also brought challenges, particularly as some fans have become increasingly involved in online disputes with rival fanbases.

The rapper urged his supporters to resist the temptation to measure their loyalty by how aggressively they defend him against other artistes.

He wrote;

A true SarkNation member shouldn’t be consumed by what another brand is doing. Focus on the brand you love

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He stressed that supporting Sarkodie should not require attacking another artiste or fanbase.

“No hate. No bitterness. No unnecessary competition,” Sarkodie stated. “You don’t have to tear someone else down to prove your loyalty to Sarkodie.”

According to the rapper, the expansion of fan communities across the music industry has contributed to a more confrontational online environment, with supporters sometimes becoming more focused on rivalries than the artistes they claim to represent.

He said;

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As everything grows, some level of dilution is inevitable, and I feel we’re seeing that now. Fanbases are increasingly spending energy tearing each other down

Sarkodie also acknowledged that social media can make such conflicts difficult to avoid, particularly when fans are deliberately provoked.

He advised SarkNation members to exercise restraint and avoid engaging in every online confrontation.

He wrote;

I understand how toxic the internet has become. People will trigger you, bait you and sometimes deliberately push your buttons. But you have to know what’s essential to you and stay on course. Not every battle deserves your energy

The rapper also directed a message at fellow artistes, cautioning them against rewarding fans who attack others in their name.

He argued that aggressive behaviour towards rival brands should not automatically be interpreted as genuine loyalty.

Sarkodie warned;

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To the artists: just because a fan sh**s on another brand to elevate you doesn’t mean they love you more. Be careful about entertaining that energy

While acknowledging that passionate supporters can sometimes become overly emotional, he maintained that genuine loyalty does not have to come with hostility.

He said;

Passion and loyalty don’t need toxicity to be effective

Sarkodie further encouraged newer members of SarkNation to study the attitude of those who helped establish the fanbase, saying its early identity was centred on his music and overall movement rather than fan wars.

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He wrote;

I think the new SarkNation crop should look back at the old crop and bring back some of those traits. We never entertained toxic energy. The focus was always the music, the movement and the brand. That’s what made SarkNation special

Concluding his message, Sarkodie expressed gratitude to the fanbase for its longstanding support and attributed his continued career to faith, hard work and SarkNation.