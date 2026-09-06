Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026: The complete list of beauty queens who have won the iconic crown
Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026, becoming the country’s second winner after Mariasela Álvarez’s 1982 victory.
The Miss World crown has been won by contestants from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, the Americas and Oceania since Sweden’s Kiki Håkansson became the first winner in 1951.
India, Venezuela, South Africa, Jamaica, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Iceland are among the countries with multiple Miss World winners, while Ghana has yet to claim the crown
For more than seven decades, the Miss World crown has been worn by women from countries across every continent, with some becoming global stars long after their reigns ended.
The competition began in London in 1951, when Sweden's Kiki Håkansson became the first Miss World. The 2026 edition in Vietnam marked the 73rd Miss World, with the Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez taking the crown.
But the competition has not been held every calendar year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 final to be cancelled, while the 70th edition was eventually held in 2022 after its original 2021 final was postponed. The 71st edition was held in 2024 and the 72nd in 2025.
READ ALSO: 24 African women, 24 stories: Meet Ghana’s Rumzia and the queens taking Africa to Miss World 2026
Here is the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026.
Miss World winners: 1951–1969
Year
Winner
Country
1951
Kiki Håkansson
Sweden
1952
May-Louise Flodin
Sweden
1953
Denise Perrier
France
1954
Antigone Costanda
Egypt
1955
Susana Duijm
Venezuela
1956
Petra Schürmann
West Germany
1957
Marita Lindahl
Finland
1958
Penelope Coelen
South Africa
1959
Corine Rottschäfer
Netherlands
1960
Norma Cappagli
Argentina
1961
Rosemarie Frankland
United Kingdom
1962
Catharina Lodders
Netherlands
1963
Carole Joan Crawford
Jamaica
1964
Ann Sidney
United Kingdom
1965
Lesley Langley
United Kingdom
1966
Reita Faria
India
1967
Madeleine Hartog-Bel
Peru
1969
Eva Rueber-Staier
Austria
1969
Eva Rueber-Staier
Austria
The first Miss World contest was held in London in 1951. The event was originally conceived as an international bikini contest linked to the Festival of Britain, but the name “Miss World” quickly caught on and became the official title.
Miss World winners: 1970–1989
Year
Winner
Country
1970
Jennifer Hosten
Grenada
1971
Lúcia Petterle
Brazil
1972
Belinda Green
Australia
1973
Marjorie Wallace
United States
1974
Anneline Kriel
South Africa
1975
Wilnelia Merced
Puerto Rico
1976
Cindy Breakspeare
Jamaica
1977
Mary Stävin
Sweden
1978
Silvana Suárez
Argentina
1979
Gina Swainson
Bermuda
1980
Kimberly Santos
Guam
1981
Pilín León
Venezuela
1982
Mariasela Álvarez
Dominican Republic
1983
Sarah-Jane Hutt
United Kingdom
1984
Astrid Carolina Herrera
Venezuela
1985
Hólmfríður Karlsdóttir
Iceland
1986
Giselle Laronde
Trinidad and Tobago
1987
María Isabel Larraín
Chile
1988
Linda Pétursdóttir
Iceland
1989
Aneta Kręglicka
Poland
The unusual 1980 Miss World crown
The 1980 edition has a unique story. Germany's Gabriela Brum was initially crowned Miss World but resigned the following day. The title was subsequently offered to first runner-up Kimberly Santos of Guam, who was later crowned in Guam. The official Miss World archive therefore records Santos as the 1980 Miss World.
Miss World winners: 1990–2009
Year
Winner
Country
1990
Gina Tolleson
United States
1991
Ninibeth Leal
Venezuela
1992
Julia Kourotchkina
Russia
1993
Lisa Hanna
Jamaica
1994
Aishwarya Rai
India
1995
Jacqueline Aguilera
Venezuela
1996
Irene Skliva
Greece
1997
Diana Hayden
India
1998
Linor Abargil
Israel
1999
Yukta Mookhey
India
2000
Priyanka Chopra
India
2001
Agbani Darego
Nigeria
2002
Azra Akın
Turkey
2003
Rosanna Davison
Ireland
2004
María Julia Mantilla
Peru
2005
Unnur Birna Vilhjálmsdóttir
Iceland
2006
Taťána Kuchařová
Czech Republic
2007
Zhang Zilin
China
2008
Ksenia Sukhinova
Russia
2009
Kaiane Aldorino
Gibraltar
This period included several winners who went on to become internationally recognised figures. India's Priyanka Chopra, for example, won the 2000 crown, while Nigeria's Agbani Darego became the first Nigerian to win Miss World in 2001.
Miss World winners: 2010–2019
Year
Winner
Country
2010
Alexandria Mills
United States
2011
Ivian Sarcos
Venezuela
2012
Yu Wenxia
China
2013
Megan Young
Philippines
2014
Rolene Strauss
South Africa
2015
Mireia Lalaguna
Spain
2016
Stephanie Del Valle Díaz
Puerto Rico
2017
Manushi Chhillar
India
2018
Vanessa Ponce de León
Mexico
2019
Toni-Ann Singh
Jamaica
The 2018 edition saw Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de León take the crown, followed by Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh in 2019. Singh was the fourth Jamaican woman to win the Miss World title.
Miss World winners: 2020–2026
Year
Winner
Country
2020
No competition
—
2021
No separate final
—
2022
Karolina Bielawska
Poland
2023
No separate final
—
2024
Krystyna Pyszková
Czech Republic
2025
Opal Suchata Chuangsri
Thailand
2026
Joheirry Mola Dominguez
Dominican Republic
The 70th Miss World final was postponed because of COVID-19 and eventually took place in Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022, where Poland's Karolina Bielawska was crowned.
The 71st edition was eventually held in India in March 2024, with Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková winning the crown.
Thailand's Opal Suchata won the 72nd Miss World in Hyderabad, India, in May 2025, becoming the first representative of Thailand to win the title.
2026: Dominican Republic wins again
The latest name on the list is Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic. The 24-year-old educator, journalist and community advocate was crowned the 73rd Miss World on September 5, 2026, at 2 April Square in Nha Trang, Vietnam.
She received the crown from Opal Suchata of Thailand after a competition featuring 111 national representatives.
Spain's Elisabeth Reynés was named first runner-up, while Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty was second runner-up.
Mola's victory also marked the Dominican Republic's second Miss World title, 44 years after Mariasela Álvarez won the crown in 1982.
Which countries have won Miss World the most?
Some countries have dominated the competition over the years. India has produced six Miss World winners, including Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar.
Venezuela has also produced multiple winners, while Jamaica, Sweden, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Iceland have also claimed the crown several times.
The competition's winners have come from countries and territories across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas and Oceania.
READ ALSO: 5 early signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore
Africa's Miss World winners
Africa has produced several Miss World winners since the competition began. The continent's winners include:
Antigone Costanda – Egypt, 1954
Penelope Coelen – South Africa, 1958
Anneline Kriel – South Africa, 1974
Agbani Darego – Nigeria, 2001
Rolene Strauss – South Africa, 2014
Agbani Darego's victory in 2001 was particularly significant for Nigeria, making her the country's first Miss World. South Africa remains one of Africa's strongest performers, with three winners.
Ghana has yet to win the Miss World crown. However, Ghana has had contestants make notable progress in the competition. The country continues to participate in Miss World, including at the 2026 edition, where Rumzia Sule represented Ghana.
The absence of a Ghanaian winner means the country remains among the African nations yet to claim the Miss World title.
Miss World has changed considerably since Kiki Håkansson won the first crown in 1951. The organisation now places significant emphasis on its Beauty With a Purpose programme and humanitarian work, alongside the traditional pageant elements.
The 2026 edition was particularly symbolic because it marked the organisation's 75th anniversary, even though it was the 73rd edition of the competition. Miss World was founded in 1951, and Vietnam hosted the anniversary edition in 2026.
From Sweden's first winner in 1951 to the Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola in 2026, the Miss World crown has travelled across the globe — creating a long list of winners whose stories extend far beyond the pageant stage
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-