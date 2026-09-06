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Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026: The complete list of beauty queens who have won the iconic crown

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:25 - 06 September 2026
An image of Miss World Winners 2026, 2001,and 2025 respectively / Image sourced via missworld.com
Explore the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026, top winning countries, and pageant history.
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  • Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026, becoming the country’s second winner after Mariasela Álvarez’s 1982 victory.

  • The Miss World crown has been won by contestants from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, the Americas and Oceania since Sweden’s Kiki Håkansson became the first winner in 1951.

  • India, Venezuela, South Africa, Jamaica, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Iceland are among the countries with multiple Miss World winners, while Ghana has yet to claim the crown

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For more than seven decades, the Miss World crown has been worn by women from countries across every continent, with some becoming global stars long after their reigns ended.

The competition began in London in 1951, when Sweden's Kiki Håkansson became the first Miss World. The 2026 edition in Vietnam marked the 73rd Miss World, with the Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez taking the crown.

But the competition has not been held every calendar year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 final to be cancelled, while the 70th edition was eventually held in 2022 after its original 2021 final was postponed. The 71st edition was held in 2024 and the 72nd in 2025.

READ ALSO: 24 African women, 24 stories: Meet Ghana’s Rumzia and the queens taking Africa to Miss World 2026

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Here is the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026.

Miss World winners: 1951–1969

Year

Winner

Country

1951

Kiki Håkansson

Sweden

1952

May-Louise Flodin

Sweden

1953

Denise Perrier

France

1954

Antigone Costanda

Egypt

1955

Susana Duijm

Venezuela

1956

Petra Schürmann

West Germany

1957

Marita Lindahl

Finland

1958

Penelope Coelen

South Africa

1959

Corine Rottschäfer

Netherlands

1960

Norma Cappagli

Argentina

1961

Rosemarie Frankland

United Kingdom

1962

Catharina Lodders

Netherlands

1963

Carole Joan Crawford

Jamaica

1964

Ann Sidney

United Kingdom

1965

Lesley Langley

United Kingdom

1966

Reita Faria

India

1967

Madeleine Hartog-Bel

Peru

1969

Eva Rueber-Staier

Austria

1969

Eva Rueber-Staier

Austria

Miss World winners: 1951–1969 / Image via missworld.com

The first Miss World contest was held in London in 1951. The event was originally conceived as an international bikini contest linked to the Festival of Britain, but the name “Miss World” quickly caught on and became the official title.

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Miss World winners: 1970–1989

Year

Winner

Country

1970

Jennifer Hosten

Grenada

1971

Lúcia Petterle

Brazil

1972

Belinda Green

Australia

1973

Marjorie Wallace

United States

1974

Anneline Kriel

South Africa

1975

Wilnelia Merced

Puerto Rico

1976

Cindy Breakspeare

Jamaica

1977

Mary Stävin

Sweden

1978

Silvana Suárez

Argentina

1979

Gina Swainson

Bermuda

1980

Kimberly Santos

Guam

1981

Pilín León

Venezuela

1982

Mariasela Álvarez

Dominican Republic

1983

Sarah-Jane Hutt

United Kingdom

1984

Astrid Carolina Herrera

Venezuela

1985

Hólmfríður Karlsdóttir

Iceland

1986

Giselle Laronde

Trinidad and Tobago

1987

María Isabel Larraín

Chile

1988

Linda Pétursdóttir

Iceland

1989

Aneta Kręglicka

Poland

The unusual 1980 Miss World crown

The 1980 edition has a unique story. Germany's Gabriela Brum was initially crowned Miss World but resigned the following day. The title was subsequently offered to first runner-up Kimberly Santos of Guam, who was later crowned in Guam. The official Miss World archive therefore records Santos as the 1980 Miss World.

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Miss World winners: 1990–2009

Year

Winner

Country

1990

Gina Tolleson

United States

1991

Ninibeth Leal

Venezuela

1992

Julia Kourotchkina

Russia

1993

Lisa Hanna

Jamaica

1994

Aishwarya Rai

India

1995

Jacqueline Aguilera

Venezuela

1996

Irene Skliva

Greece

1997

Diana Hayden

India

1998

Linor Abargil

Israel

1999

Yukta Mookhey

India

2000

Priyanka Chopra

India

2001

Agbani Darego

Nigeria

2002

Azra Akın

Turkey

2003

Rosanna Davison

Ireland

2004

María Julia Mantilla

Peru

2005

Unnur Birna Vilhjálmsdóttir

Iceland

2006

Taťána Kuchařová

Czech Republic

2007

Zhang Zilin

China

2008

Ksenia Sukhinova

Russia

2009

Kaiane Aldorino

Gibraltar

A screenshot of Miss World Winners from 2000 to 2010/ Image sourced via missworld.com

This period included several winners who went on to become internationally recognised figures. India's Priyanka Chopra, for example, won the 2000 crown, while Nigeria's Agbani Darego became the first Nigerian to win Miss World in 2001.

READ ALSO: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

Miss World winners: 2010–2019

Year

Winner

Country

2010

Alexandria Mills

United States

2011

Ivian Sarcos

Venezuela

2012

Yu Wenxia

China

2013

Megan Young

Philippines

2014

Rolene Strauss

South Africa

2015

Mireia Lalaguna

Spain

2016

Stephanie Del Valle Díaz

Puerto Rico

2017

Manushi Chhillar

India

2018

Vanessa Ponce de León

Mexico

2019

Toni-Ann Singh

Jamaica

The 2018 edition saw Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de León take the crown, followed by Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh in 2019. Singh was the fourth Jamaican woman to win the Miss World title.

Miss World winners: 2020–2026

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Year

Winner

Country

2020

No competition

2021

No separate final

2022

Karolina Bielawska

Poland

2023

No separate final

2024

Krystyna Pyszková

Czech Republic

2025

Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Thailand

2026

Joheirry Mola Dominguez

Dominican Republic

The 70th Miss World final was postponed because of COVID-19 and eventually took place in Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022, where Poland's Karolina Bielawska was crowned.

The 71st edition was eventually held in India in March 2024, with Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková winning the crown.

Thailand's Opal Suchata won the 72nd Miss World in Hyderabad, India, in May 2025, becoming the first representative of Thailand to win the title.

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2026: Dominican Republic wins again

Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic crowned Miss World 2026

The latest name on the list is Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic. The 24-year-old educator, journalist and community advocate was crowned the 73rd Miss World on September 5, 2026, at 2 April Square in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

She received the crown from Opal Suchata of Thailand after a competition featuring 111 national representatives.

An image of the winner of Miss World 2026, 1st runner up and 2nd runner up
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Spain's Elisabeth Reynés was named first runner-up, while Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty was second runner-up.

Mola's victory also marked the Dominican Republic's second Miss World title, 44 years after Mariasela Álvarez won the crown in 1982.

READ ALSO: Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule makes Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists

Which countries have won Miss World the most?

Some countries have dominated the competition over the years. India has produced six Miss World winners, including Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar.

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Venezuela has also produced multiple winners, while Jamaica, Sweden, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Iceland have also claimed the crown several times.

The competition's winners have come from countries and territories across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas and Oceania.

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Africa's Miss World winners

Africa has produced several Miss World winners since the competition began. The continent's winners include:

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  • Antigone Costanda – Egypt, 1954

  • Penelope Coelen – South Africa, 1958

  • Anneline Kriel – South Africa, 1974

  • Agbani Darego – Nigeria, 2001

  • Rolene Strauss – South Africa, 2014

Agbani Darego's victory in 2001 was particularly significant for Nigeria, making her the country's first Miss World. South Africa remains one of Africa's strongest performers, with three winners.

Ghana has yet to win the Miss World crown. However, Ghana has had contestants make notable progress in the competition. The country continues to participate in Miss World, including at the 2026 edition, where Rumzia Sule represented Ghana.

The absence of a Ghanaian winner means the country remains among the African nations yet to claim the Miss World title.

READ ALSO: 10 museums in Africa worth adding to your travel bucket list

Miss World has changed considerably since Kiki Håkansson won the first crown in 1951. The organisation now places significant emphasis on its Beauty With a Purpose programme and humanitarian work, alongside the traditional pageant elements.

The 2026 edition was particularly symbolic because it marked the organisation's 75th anniversary, even though it was the 73rd edition of the competition. Miss World was founded in 1951, and Vietnam hosted the anniversary edition in 2026.

From Sweden's first winner in 1951 to the Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola in 2026, the Miss World crown has travelled across the globe — creating a long list of winners whose stories extend far beyond the pageant stage

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