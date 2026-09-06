An image of Miss World Winners 2026, 2001,and 2025 respectively / Image sourced via missworld.com

An image of Miss World Winners 2026, 2001,and 2025 respectively / Image sourced via missworld.com

Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026: The complete list of beauty queens who have won the iconic crown

Explore the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026, top winning countries, and pageant history.

Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026, becoming the country’s second winner after Mariasela Álvarez’s 1982 victory.

The Miss World crown has been won by contestants from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, the Americas and Oceania since Sweden’s Kiki Håkansson became the first winner in 1951.

India, Venezuela, South Africa, Jamaica, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Iceland are among the countries with multiple Miss World winners, while Ghana has yet to claim the crown

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For more than seven decades, the Miss World crown has been worn by women from countries across every continent, with some becoming global stars long after their reigns ended.

The competition began in London in 1951, when Sweden's Kiki Håkansson became the first Miss World. The 2026 edition in Vietnam marked the 73rd Miss World, with the Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez taking the crown.

But the competition has not been held every calendar year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 final to be cancelled, while the 70th edition was eventually held in 2022 after its original 2021 final was postponed. The 71st edition was held in 2024 and the 72nd in 2025.

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Here is the complete list of Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026.

Miss World winners: 1951–1969

Year Winner Country 1951 Kiki Håkansson Sweden 1952 May-Louise Flodin Sweden 1953 Denise Perrier France 1954 Antigone Costanda Egypt 1955 Susana Duijm Venezuela 1956 Petra Schürmann West Germany 1957 Marita Lindahl Finland 1958 Penelope Coelen South Africa 1959 Corine Rottschäfer Netherlands 1960 Norma Cappagli Argentina 1961 Rosemarie Frankland United Kingdom 1962 Catharina Lodders Netherlands 1963 Carole Joan Crawford Jamaica 1964 Ann Sidney United Kingdom 1965 Lesley Langley United Kingdom 1966 Reita Faria India 1967 Madeleine Hartog-Bel Peru 1969 Eva Rueber-Staier Austria 1969 Eva Rueber-Staier Austria

Miss World winners: 1951–1969 / Image via missworld.com

The first Miss World contest was held in London in 1951. The event was originally conceived as an international bikini contest linked to the Festival of Britain, but the name “Miss World” quickly caught on and became the official title.

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Miss World winners: 1970–1989

Year Winner Country 1970 Jennifer Hosten Grenada 1971 Lúcia Petterle Brazil 1972 Belinda Green Australia 1973 Marjorie Wallace United States 1974 Anneline Kriel South Africa 1975 Wilnelia Merced Puerto Rico 1976 Cindy Breakspeare Jamaica 1977 Mary Stävin Sweden 1978 Silvana Suárez Argentina 1979 Gina Swainson Bermuda 1980 Kimberly Santos Guam 1981 Pilín León Venezuela 1982 Mariasela Álvarez Dominican Republic 1983 Sarah-Jane Hutt United Kingdom 1984 Astrid Carolina Herrera Venezuela 1985 Hólmfríður Karlsdóttir Iceland 1986 Giselle Laronde Trinidad and Tobago 1987 María Isabel Larraín Chile 1988 Linda Pétursdóttir Iceland 1989 Aneta Kręglicka Poland

The unusual 1980 Miss World crown

The 1980 edition has a unique story. Germany's Gabriela Brum was initially crowned Miss World but resigned the following day. The title was subsequently offered to first runner-up Kimberly Santos of Guam, who was later crowned in Guam. The official Miss World archive therefore records Santos as the 1980 Miss World.

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Miss World winners: 1990–2009

Year Winner Country 1990 Gina Tolleson United States 1991 Ninibeth Leal Venezuela 1992 Julia Kourotchkina Russia 1993 Lisa Hanna Jamaica 1994 Aishwarya Rai India 1995 Jacqueline Aguilera Venezuela 1996 Irene Skliva Greece 1997 Diana Hayden India 1998 Linor Abargil Israel 1999 Yukta Mookhey India 2000 Priyanka Chopra India 2001 Agbani Darego Nigeria 2002 Azra Akın Turkey 2003 Rosanna Davison Ireland 2004 María Julia Mantilla Peru 2005 Unnur Birna Vilhjálmsdóttir Iceland 2006 Taťána Kuchařová Czech Republic 2007 Zhang Zilin China 2008 Ksenia Sukhinova Russia 2009 Kaiane Aldorino Gibraltar

A screenshot of Miss World Winners from 2000 to 2010/ Image sourced via missworld.com

This period included several winners who went on to become internationally recognised figures. India's Priyanka Chopra, for example, won the 2000 crown, while Nigeria's Agbani Darego became the first Nigerian to win Miss World in 2001.

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Miss World winners: 2010–2019

Year Winner Country 2010 Alexandria Mills United States 2011 Ivian Sarcos Venezuela 2012 Yu Wenxia China 2013 Megan Young Philippines 2014 Rolene Strauss South Africa 2015 Mireia Lalaguna Spain 2016 Stephanie Del Valle Díaz Puerto Rico 2017 Manushi Chhillar India 2018 Vanessa Ponce de León Mexico 2019 Toni-Ann Singh Jamaica

The 2018 edition saw Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de León take the crown, followed by Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh in 2019. Singh was the fourth Jamaican woman to win the Miss World title.

Miss World winners: 2020–2026

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Year Winner Country 2020 No competition — 2021 No separate final — 2022 Karolina Bielawska Poland 2023 No separate final — 2024 Krystyna Pyszková Czech Republic 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri Thailand 2026 Joheirry Mola Dominguez Dominican Republic

The 70th Miss World final was postponed because of COVID-19 and eventually took place in Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022, where Poland's Karolina Bielawska was crowned.

The 71st edition was eventually held in India in March 2024, with Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková winning the crown.

Thailand's Opal Suchata won the 72nd Miss World in Hyderabad, India, in May 2025, becoming the first representative of Thailand to win the title.

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2026: Dominican Republic wins again

Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic crowned Miss World 2026

The latest name on the list is Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic. The 24-year-old educator, journalist and community advocate was crowned the 73rd Miss World on September 5, 2026, at 2 April Square in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

She received the crown from Opal Suchata of Thailand after a competition featuring 111 national representatives.

An image of the winner of Miss World 2026, 1st runner up and 2nd runner up

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Spain's Elisabeth Reynés was named first runner-up, while Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty was second runner-up.

Mola's victory also marked the Dominican Republic's second Miss World title, 44 years after Mariasela Álvarez won the crown in 1982.

Which countries have won Miss World the most?

Some countries have dominated the competition over the years. India has produced six Miss World winners, including Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar.

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Venezuela has also produced multiple winners, while Jamaica, Sweden, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Iceland have also claimed the crown several times.

The competition's winners have come from countries and territories across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas and Oceania.

Africa's Miss World winners

Africa has produced several Miss World winners since the competition began. The continent's winners include:

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Antigone Costanda – Egypt, 1954

Penelope Coelen – South Africa, 1958

Anneline Kriel – South Africa, 1974

Agbani Darego – Nigeria, 2001

Rolene Strauss – South Africa, 2014

Agbani Darego's victory in 2001 was particularly significant for Nigeria, making her the country's first Miss World. South Africa remains one of Africa's strongest performers, with three winners.

Ghana has yet to win the Miss World crown. However, Ghana has had contestants make notable progress in the competition. The country continues to participate in Miss World, including at the 2026 edition, where Rumzia Sule represented Ghana.

The absence of a Ghanaian winner means the country remains among the African nations yet to claim the Miss World title.

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Miss World has changed considerably since Kiki Håkansson won the first crown in 1951. The organisation now places significant emphasis on its Beauty With a Purpose programme and humanitarian work, alongside the traditional pageant elements.

The 2026 edition was particularly symbolic because it marked the organisation's 75th anniversary, even though it was the 73rd edition of the competition. Miss World was founded in 1951, and Vietnam hosted the anniversary edition in 2026.