Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule makes Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists

Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule has made Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists at Miss World with her environmental project, The Green Gateway.

Miss Ghana 2026 Rumzia Sule has been named among Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists at the 75th Miss World Festival.

Her Green Gateway project promotes environmental responsibility through clean-up exercises, tree planting and youth education. R

umzia is now seeking public votes to advance to the Miss World Top 40, with supporters urged to vote and share her campaign.

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Miss Ghana 2026, Rumzia Sule, has earned a place among Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists at the 75th Miss World Festival, giving Ghana another strong moment on the international beauty pageant stage.

Rumzia’s recognition comes through The Green Gateway, an environmental initiative focused on encouraging young people to take greater responsibility for protecting the environment.

Rather than viewing environmental protection as something left solely to governments and organisations, the project promotes the idea that meaningful change can begin with everyday choices and actions.

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For Rumzia, being recognised among Africa’s leading Beauty With a Purpose projects is about much more than a pageant title.

Through The Green Gateway, Rumzia has been involved in activities including community clean-up exercises and tree planting, while also using the initiative to encourage young people to become more conscious of environmental issues.

The project reflects the core idea behind Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose platform, which celebrates contestants who use their visibility to champion causes and create meaningful social impact.

Speaking about her achievement, Rumzia described the Top 6 recognition as an honour that means a great deal to her.

She said the recognition reinforces her belief that environmental responsibility is a shared duty and that individuals can contribute to protecting the planet through their daily actions.

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For the Miss Ghana 2026 queen, however, The Green Gateway is not intended to end with the Miss World Festival.

Miss Ghana 2026, Rumzia Sule

She hopes to grow the initiative beyond Ghana and eventually expand it across Africa and other parts of the world.

Rumzia expressed gratitude to the Miss World organisation for recognising the vision behind The Green Gateway and giving her a platform to present the project to an international audience.

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She also acknowledged Cindy, Inna Patty Esq, the chairperson and the wider team at Exclusive Events Ghana, the organisers of the Miss Ghana events and franchise holders of Miss World Ghana, for supporting her journey.

For Rumzia, the achievement is a reminder that beauty can have a purpose that extends far beyond the pageant stage.

The Top 6 recognition also gives greater visibility to an environmental message she hopes young people will embrace: protecting the environment is not only the responsibility of institutions, but something individuals can contribute to through their everyday decisions.

While her Beauty With a Purpose achievement has placed her among at the Miss World Festival is still ongoing. She is currently seeking public votes to help her advance into the Top 40 of the competition.

Organisers and supporters are therefore encouraging Ghanaians and other supporters to rally behind the country’s representative by voting, sharing her campaign and encouraging others to participate.

Supporters can vote through the official voting platform by selecting Rumzia Sule, choosing their preferred number of votes and completing the voting process.

With the competition reaching a crucial stage, every vote could help determine how far Ghana’s representative progresses.

Rumzia Sule’s place among Africa’s Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists puts the spotlight not only on her environmental project but also on the growing role of beauty queens as advocates for causes beyond the pageant crown.

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Through The Green Gateway, she has positioned environmental awareness at the centre of her Miss Ghana journey, using the international platform to promote a message of collective responsibility.

As she continues her campaign at Miss World, Rumzia will be hoping that the recognition she has already achieved can translate into another major milestone for Ghana.