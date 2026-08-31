Accra ranked 18th among world’s top nightlife cities in 2026

Accra has been named the 18th best nightlife city in the world for 2026 by Time Out, celebrated for its affordability, hospitality, and vibrant venues.

Accra ranked 18th globally among the world’s best nightlife cities in 2026, according to Time Out.

Affordability and hospitality boosted Accra’s ranking, with 62% of locals calling its nightlife affordable and 75% saying it is easy to find community.

Johannesburg led Africa in 7th place, with Accra and Johannesburg the only African cities to make the global top 20.

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Accra has been ranked the 18th-best nightlife city in the world in 2026, earning a place among the global destinations recognised for their vibrant after-dark culture.

The Ghanaian capital featured in Time Out’s global ranking of the world’s best nightlife cities, which assessed destinations based on the quality and affordability of their nightlife, as well as community, safety, diversity, excitement and how welcoming they are to visitors and residents.

According to Time Out, nightlife in Accra is not something visitors simply stumble upon; rather, the city’s social and entertainment scene draws people in.

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Osu remains one of the capital’s most established nightlife hubs, with popular spots including Republic Bar, Bloom Bar, Purple Pub and Front/Back helping to shape the area’s social scene over the years.

However, East Legon is increasingly becoming a major nightlife destination, with new and established venues adding to the area’s growing appeal.

Time Out highlighted venues such as Mad Club, Heritage Craft Brewery and Enzo Accra, alongside the evolving Ace Tantra Labone. It also pointed to members-only spaces such as Embar Accra and One Percent, which reflect the increasingly upscale nature of Accra’s nightlife.

Beyond clubs and bars, the city’s entertainment scene also caters to different music and cultural communities.

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South Village and Fake Fridays continue to attract electronic and alté music audiences, while Rhythm and Brunch offers a different experience with events centred on 1990s R&B rather than the Afrobeats and Amapiano sounds that dominate much of the nightlife scene.

While 56 per cent of Accra residents surveyed rated the quality of the city’s nightlife positively, the capital performed particularly well when it came to affordability and community.

62 per cent of locals said nightlife in Accra is affordable. Live music and getting a drink each received a 67 per cent affordability rating.

The city also scored highly for its social atmosphere, with 75 per cent of residents saying it is easy to find a sense of community in Accra.

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Another 65 per cent described the city as “welcoming and friendly”, highlighting the hospitality that continues to be an important part of Accra’s appeal to both locals and visitors.

The ranking was based on responses from more than 24,000 people, combined with assessments from Time Out’s city editors, culture experts and nightlife specialists.

While Accra secured the 18th spot globally, Johannesburg was Africa’s highest-ranked city, coming in at 7th worldwide.

The South African city was praised for its constantly evolving nightlife scene, ranging from its historic warehouse-party culture to contemporary venues built around house, techno, Afro-house, gqom, drum and bass and experimental music.

Johannesburg also recorded strong scores for affordability and community, with 66 per cent of locals rating its nightlife as affordable and 80 per cent saying it is easy to find connection and community.

The city’s strongest after-dark offerings were identified as clubbing, casual pubs and cocktail bars.

Accra and Johannesburg were the only African cities to make the global top 20, placing Ghana’s capital among some of the world's most recognised nightlife destinations.

The global ranking was led by Bangkok, followed by Berlin and Melbourne.