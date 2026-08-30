Ministry of Education announces new date for 2026/27 school placement results

The Ministry of Education postpones 2026/2027 CSSPS school placement results.

The 2026/2027 school placement results will now be released on September 4, 2026, instead of August 31.

The Ministry says school choices for about 20,000 qualified students have not yet been uploaded.

Parents, guardians, students and Heads of Schools have been given additional time to complete outstanding submissions.

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The Ministry of Education has rescheduled the release of the 2026/2027 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) results from Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 4, 2026.

According to the Ministry, the decision follows requests from some parents, guardians, students and Heads of Schools for additional time to complete the submission and uploading of students’ data onto the platforms of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the CSSPS.

The Ministry said the extension is intended to give all qualified students an opportunity to complete the required processes and ensure their information is captured in the system for placement in Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

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Data from the Ministry indicates that about 20,000 qualified students have not yet had their school choices uploaded onto the CSSPS platform by their Heads of Schools, parents or guardians.

The Ministry explained that the extension will ensure that pending data submissions do not prevent the affected students from participating in the placement process.

Parents, guardians, students and Heads of Schools have therefore been urged to use the additional time to submit and upload all outstanding information within the stipulated period.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a fair, transparent, efficient and orderly placement process that provides every qualified student with an opportunity to secure placement in an SHS or TVET institution.

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