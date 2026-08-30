Man accuses Tamale Hospital of medical neglect after dumsor leads to brother's death

A man has accused Tamale Teaching Hospital of failing to provide essential support during his brother’s dialysis session, leading to his death.

A man has accused Tamale Teaching Hospital of failing to provide adequate emergency support during his brother’s dialysis session.

Sumaila Amadu, who had chronic kidney disease, died on August 25, 2026, while undergoing scheduled dialysis at the hospital’s Renal Clinic.

His family is calling for an independent investigation, answers and accountability over the reported power outage, lack of oxygen and emergency support.

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A man identified as Salma Al Faris, has accused the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) of failing to provide essential emergency support during his brother’s dialysis session, resulting in his death.

According to the deceased’s brother, Sumaila Amadu, who had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and required dialysis twice a week, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, while undergoing a scheduled dialysis session at the hospital’s Renal Clinic.

In a Facebook post on August 29, 2026, detailing the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death, he said Sumaila had gone to the hospital for his routine evening dialysis session.

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He explained that he first spoke to Sumaila around 9:00 p.m., when his brother told him he had started dialysis.

At about 10:20 p.m., he called again and was informed that the dialysis session was still ongoing.

However, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the situation reportedly changed after the family was informed that there had been a power outage at the facility and that Sumaila was experiencing difficulty breathing.

According to the brother, he was further informed that the hospital’s standby power plant was not working and that there was reportedly no oxygen available at the renal clinic at the time.

He said Sumaila struggled to breathe during the period and eventually died despite efforts to survive.

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The circumstances surrounding the death have since raised serious concerns within the family, with the deceased’s brother questioning whether everything possible was done to save his life.

“A patient undergoing dialysis is already in a vulnerable medical condition. Reliable electricity, oxygen and emergency support can be matters of life and death,” he said.

The family is now calling for a thorough, transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sumaila’s death.

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They want authorities to establish exactly what happened during his final moments, what medical interventions were provided, whether oxygen was available, what caused the interruption to his dialysis and whether the hospital’s emergency systems were functioning properly.

“This is not only about Sumaila. Today, it is my brother. Tomorrow, it could be someone else’s brother, sister, mother, father or child,” he said.

They are therefore demanding answers and accountability, as well as urgent measures to ensure that other patients do not lose their lives because essential emergency support is unavailable when needed.