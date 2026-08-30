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Power outage: Areas in Accra, Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:31 - 30 August 2026
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Power outage: Areas in Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule
Power outage: Areas in Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule
ECG has shared scheduled power outages in Tema, Eastern and Western Region from August 30 for maintenance works.
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  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accrca (west), Tema and Eastern and Western Region from August 30 which will run for the next 7 days.

  • The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to maintenance works and system upgrades.

  • ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Tema, Eastern and Western Region.

READ ALSO: ECG Power outage schedule for August 30

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Sunday, August 30th, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations. 

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The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Power outage: Areas in Ashanti, Volta and Central to be affected as ECG announces Tuesday schedule

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades earlier this year and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

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The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period. The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

READ ALSO: Eastern, Greater Accra and Ashanti region to be hit by power cut from August 23: See 7 day schedule

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